The Douglas Eagles will have a new opponent this Friday night after their original opponent canceled the game on Tuesday.
Douglas (1-0) was originally slated to play Brindlee Mountain, but according to head coach Brandon Lyles, the Lions canceled the showdown between the two county foes. A reason was not given by Lyles, but according to the Jackson County Sentinel's Jason Bowen, Brindlee Mountain had been dealing with COVID issues.
Lyles said that the contest is an official game, and Douglas will not be awarded a forfeit win due to Brindlee Mountain canceling.
Douglas is coming off a 43-8 win over Weaver on Friday, while Woodville (0-1) lost its opener last week to Ider, 53-0. The two teams have never faced each other in football.
Woodville is coached by former Boaz assistant coach Matt Sanders.
The game will be Douglas' homecoming game and is slated to start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.