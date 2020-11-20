GERALDINE — The Geraldine varsity basketball program’s new head coaches enjoyed successful debuts Tuesday night at Nix Gymnasium.
Jeremy Smith succeeded Joey Rowell as Geraldine’s varsity boys coach, while Jamie Gilbert followed Smith as varsity girls coach.
Gilbert could be described as the Bulldogs’ coach for all seasons, as he serves as an assistant football coach, as well as head baseball coach.
Boys: Geraldine 62, Oneonta 48
The Bulldogs outscored Oneonta 24-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.
Geraldine led 14-11 after the first period but trailed 29-27 and 39-38 at the other rest stops.
Jaxon Colvin collected 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs, and Griffin Knight closed with 13 points and four boards.
Kaejuan Hatley contributed 10 points and six rebounds. Ridge Berry had seven points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Oneonta’s Harrison Miller led all scorers with 19 points.
“I was proud of our bench for coming in and playing some big minutes for us,” Smith said. “We got in foul trouble early, but I thought we kept fighting and hanging in there. Our guys made some big plays down the stretch.
“I’m proud to get a win, but we have a lot we can work on. We are having to get some new guys some varsity experience that will hopefully pay off for us later.”
Girls: Geraldine 59, Oneonta 53
Gracey Johnson poured in 22 points, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter, to propel the Lady Bulldogs to the win.
Johnson hit 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter, which saw GHS convert 13-of-17 as a team.
Shelby Trester made 6-of-6 free throws and finished with 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Carlie Johnson and JJ Dismuke netted eight each.
Kristen Armstrong tossed in five while Alexis Powell, Joanna Hammett and Angelina Varela all scored two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.