Dear Editor:
The Civil War is an ugly part of American history and always will be, as is Nazi’s in Germany, but the difference on how the South and Germany moved forward in the public’s eye could not be any more different in my opinion. There are no statues commemorating Adolf Hitler or any other German fascists in Germany because that era is not a memory they want idealized and nobody has forgotten what happened during the tragedy of World War 2, but in the South we erected monuments in our towns to those Civil War martyrs and veterans. The impression we give is one not of shame, but of petty defeat, we put our heritage before our fellow Americans feelings . We are a nation by right, we are American by choice, and to be American we must put down our defeated flags, and monuments should be relocated to designated memorials.
Savannah Loggins
Boaz
