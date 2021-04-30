A coach’s journey starts with a wild idea of what the profession is, on the surface. Bright lights, championship runs, and passionate fan bases. However, after a few seasons we discover coaching is a servanthood profession.
Each year we get a group of people from all different backgrounds and start on a journey of growth. Each player has their own personality and their own foundational principles. Each is taught through different experiences at home or someplace else. Our responsibility is to somehow take 15 human beings with vastly different hopes, dreams, and desires and get them to focus on one goal.
We must bend and blend talent with character, or lack thereof. We must have an alertness for egos, defiance, and alternative motives. Somehow, we must teach, demand, and encourage some of the most basic yet unnatural human characteristics like humility, teamwork, servanthood, unity, toughness, and work ethic.
This journey is often not an easy path. This journey has twists, turns, adversity, tragedy, triumph, and frustration. Outside of the locker room influences like parents, administrators, fans, or officials who may or may not be aligned with our message. The relationship with these influencers must also be carefully crafted and nurtured, because we know how vulnerable our student-athletes are.
We take on a parental like role with each of our student-athletes and love them as one of our own. We cry with them during tragedy and celebrate with them during victory. Our families become connected with theirs and they become a part of our families. As our programs grow and time continues, our families become large. At some point in our career, if we are lucky, we become a godfather of sorts to all of those lives we have impacted. Patrick Harding was all of this and more.
Coach Harding ran a tight ship. He didn’t let us get away with anything. Precision and detail were his biggest expectations, along with max effort. He rarely smiled — you would never know if he liked you or not, until you finished playing for him.
He always wanted things under control, and Dane Dahlke and I always wanted to push the pace. Coach spent a lot of time “Coaching” us, but never held us back. He had this unique ability to make you feel like you had to do better, work harder, but then somehow made you feel like you were untouchable, the best on the court, and your confidence would soar.
Coach loved competition. Tyler Baugh and David Sigler where his favorite players, hands down. They played hard and physically punished any moving body on the opposite team, especially in practice. At the risk of leaving someone out, I won’t go through our entire 2000-04 roster of players but know that Coach treated the skilled guys way better than the point guards. Jay Rains, Michael Darden, Justin Brown, Marc Slaton, and many more guys got away with a lot because they could score. But the point guards, we were expected to be coaches on the court. Know exactly what he was thinking, without speaking. We should understand time, score, pace, and tempo as if we were 20-year coaching veterans. Turnovers were like sour milk; Coach had this way of contorting his upper lip in a shape that could only mean he was disgusted. And I won’t even get into defense.
The way Coach treated the brotherhood of former Aggie players was just as special. Sometimes you never knew where you stood with Coach while on the team, and I believe he did this on purpose. You had to earn the right to call yourself a varsity basketball player — it meant something to be on the team and represent our city. So, he held us all to a high standard and never relaxed that standard if we wore the uniform. But once we made it through his life skills bootcamp and graduated high school, we found this kind, gentle, loving man who cared deeply for his former players. He took pride in our life’s work, he genuinely followed our paths and would always send a note at the right time. If you ever called him, he answered. If you stopped by practice, he welcomed you.
No matter where in the world I am during basketball season, I always find my Aggie scores. I love when we beat our county rivals and admit sometimes I must Google who our region opponents are now. Patrick Harding cultivated a love and pride for my alma mater that runs deep for a lot of us. I pray that the former Aggie fraternity is embraced by the next coach, and I hope the fraternity embraces the new coach. Let us build on the shoulders of what Coach did for two and half decades.
I left Albertville High School with an advanced degree in Basketball and Leadership, which has become my life’s work. Without Coach, it would not have been possible.
Thank you, Coach! You will be missed.
Brock Morris, a 2004 graduate of Albertville High School, is an assistant coach for the University of Louisiana men’s basketball team.
