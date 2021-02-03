One night after a loss to a ranked 2A team, Fyffe rebounded with a win over a ranked 2A team, taking down Section on Tuesday night, 70-65.
The key stretch for the Red Devils (19-5) came following the halftime break. Trailing by one to open the third, Fyffe outscored the hosts 18-10 in the period to take the lead for good.
Fyffe then salted the game away at the foul line in the fourth quarter, for the game the Red Devils were 15 of 18 at the stripe.
"Very good bounce back win after a tough game Monday night," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. "We shot well from the field and the foul line. Section would not go away so it was a great game for the fans, but terrible for old coaches."
Brody Dalton paced the Red Devils in the win, racking up a game-high 29 points to go with six rebounds, while Parker Godwin netted 16 points and dished out seven assists. Xavier Works and Tate Goolesby each added nine points.
Section saw four players finish in double figurers, led by Gabe Hilley's 17 points. Jacob Cooper and Logan Patterson each dropped 15 points, while Alex Guinn chipped in with 13.
The Red Devils close out the regular season with to more games, against Pisgah on Thursday, and then a rematch with Section on Friday before playing host to their 3A area tournament next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.