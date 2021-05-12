Former Albertville resident Ann Rutland recently visited the Albertville Museum to donate some historical artifacts related to her family, the Jacksons, and how they helped build the town.
Her grandfather, Hogan Jackson, built and operated the Bank of Albertville, which is the very building where the museum now resides on Main Street in downtown Albertville.
Though she currently lives in Birmingham, Rutland, now a spry 85 years old, said she has fond memories of the bank back when her family lived in Albertville.
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea and others with an interest in the town’s history welcomed Rutland to the museum and looked over the various records, news clippings and photos she brought with her. Honea even presented Rutland with a gift basket containing items from local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.