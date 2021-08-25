Former Albertville football coach Dale Pruitt hit one of the great coaching milestones this past weekend, recording his 300th career win.
Pruitt, who was the coach of the Aggies from 2015 to 2018 where he compiled a 26-17 mark that included three playoff trips, picked up the win last Friday when his Marion County (TN) Warriors rolled past Grundy County, 47-0.
Pruitt is a graduate of Plainview High School and Jacksonville State University. He began his coaching career in 1982 at Pisgah, then took over his alma mater in 1984 where he coached for 17 seasons, moved to Fort Payne for three years, before coming back to Plainview for another nine years after his first stint at Marion County.
Following his second stint in Plainview, Pruitt took over the Aggies in 2015.
