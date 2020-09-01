The Boaz varsity volleyball team improved to 12-3 on the season by winning the Lincoln Invitational on Aug. 29. Team members are, front row, from left, Maleah Collins, Emma Cornutt, Jazira Roberts, Lydia Hitchcock and Emma Smith; back row, from left, Amylia Langley, Abby Talton, Chloe Baines, Camille Ford, Gabi Diamond and Macie Hunt. Not pictured is Jess Bobo.