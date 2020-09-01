The Boaz varsity volleyball team continued its excellent start to the 2020 season last weekend by winning the Lincoln Invitational championship. The team also helped veteran head coach Lindsay Sullivan achieve a career milestone — her 400th win.
“I am blessed this year with some amazing talent,” Sullivan said.
“We were supposed to play in the Ironman Tournament Friday and Saturday, but it was cancelled or postponed due to weather. I was able to get us in the Lincoln Tournament late Friday afternoon. With all the uncertainty about the season [due to COVID-19], I really want this team to play all we can.”
Boaz improved to 12-3 by posting a 6-0 record in the Lincoln Invitational.
In pool play, the Lady Pirates defeated Talladega 25-10, 25-8, Piedmont 25-15, 25-19, Dora 25-11, 25-10 and Sylvania 25-15, 25-15.
Sullivan secured her 400th victory against Dora.
In tournament play, the Lady Pirates sailed past Lincoln 25-14, 25-22 in the semifinals. They beat Dora 25-15, 25-20 in the finals.
“Winning 400 matches is great,” Sullivan said. “I am very blessed, but it’s not possible without the hard work and determination of my present and past teams.
“I’m the most competitive person you’ll meet. Of course, I hate losing. I’m always pushing my girls to believe in themselves and work hard for the team.”
The Lady Pirates tuned up for the Lincoln Invitational by beating Class 5A, Area 13 rival Sardis 3-1 and sweeping Albertville and Plainview in two sets each.
“As a coach in any sport, it is hard to have the longevity to have milestone wins,” said Patrick Williams, BHS assistant principal and athletic director.
“Coach Sullivan was able to win her 400th game on Saturday, and she got that milestone win in a relatively short amount of time. Every coach, including Lindsay, will give credit to their players.
“You can’t win that many games without having good players, but you also can’t win that many games without good coaching. With her being a former player of mine, there is an extra bit of pride I have in her for her accomplishment.
“She is excited about this team this year, and she believes they have the chance to have a lot of success. I can foresee her continuing to pile up wins this season. She is to be congratulated for her success, and I wish her much more to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.