At Boaz, the host Pirates saw contributions from the entire lineup, and got strong pitching to go with it, leading to an 18-0 rout of visiting Asbury on Wednesday afternoon.
Six different players collected multiple hits for the Pirates, who improved to 3-2 on the season with the win.
Andrew Nuss, Kylan Horbuckle, and Daniel Posey each had two hits and three RBIs, with Nuss and Posey each connecting for a double. Cole Bowling added a pair of singles and two RBIs.
On the mound, Nate Simpson tossed a complete game for the Pirates, limiting the Rams to two hits, while striking out four to earn the win.
The Pirates are back in action Thursday with a game at Arab scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
