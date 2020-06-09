A fire in February 2019 devastated LifePoint Church in Albertville. Sunday, the church will celebrate its new beginning with the opening of its newly remodeled and reconstructed campus on the 14th anniversary of the church’s founding.
The fire devastated half the campus, destroying a building used by children’s and youth ministries, the Celebrate recovery program and Room in the Inn homeless ministry.
“We had taken up an offering to redo the foyer and children’s spaces at Christmastime 2018,” said Co-Lead Pastor Matt Brooks.
“While we wished there had never been a fire, we were able to have a blank slate to work with.”
To church leaders, the church is more than a building.
“After the fire, we said the church is more than a building. During the pandemic, we emphasized that even more,” said Worship Arts Leader Nicholas Longshore.
“I am most excited about getting people back inside the church. The newness will bring excitement. We want everything about the church to look good and sound good … all that to get people’s attention to what really matters, our messages about God.”
The new building and renovated spaces cater not only to the LifePoint Church family, but also to the community as a whole.
An outdoor courtyard features large and small tables, each outfitted with charging ports for phones or computers, a stage, Astroturf space and a food truck. All will be open and available for use by community members, Brooks said.
“I’d love to look out here and see young attorneys, real estate agents, college students, or whoever with laptops open working on projects,” he said.
“We’ll have live bands here this summer. We want people to know there is Wi-Fi here for them. Come out and use it!
“In planning this space, I asked my sons what they would want to see here. They said a place for them to gather, without anyone telling them what to do, no organized groups. It’s just a place to gather and talk and celebrate.”
A state-of-the-art kitchen anchors the large room. The space and kitchen serves as a lunchtime café during the week, allowing Albertville High School special needs students to come and work in the space. The students will learn cooking, serving and cleaning skills, as well as SafeServe food handling practices.
“We hope this will help teach them life skills, allowing them to go on to find jobs in restaurants and other businesses after high school. We know what great assets our special needs students are and want the community to know as well,” Brooks said.
Q Williams, co-lead pastor, said the planning process was slow and deliberate.
“We were young guys when we started this church,” Williams said. “We were notorious for making quick decisions.
“During this whole planning process, we’ve been very strategic. We’ve tried to add something that can benefit the entire community, not just the church. It’s been a challenge to have discipline and patience and pray about our decisions.”
Brooks agreed.
“When we planned our spaces, we decided early on that if a space was only going to be utilized a few hours a week, we wouldn’t build it,” Brooks said.
“We want to give back to the community that has given so much to us.”
Tammy Kilgore, children’s ministry leader, said the new spaces will provide new worship opportunities.
“I’m super excited about the courtyard and outdoor spaces,” she said. “We’ll be able to do outdoor lessons in those areas, in a secure environment.”
Sunday’s grand re-opening will feature five gatherings: 8, 9:30, and 11 a.m., and 12:59 and 6 p.m. Each gathering will be identical, Brooks said.
“We will have something for everyone,” he said. “Gatherings will take place in the coffee house (located in the white church building facing Edmondson Street), the main auditorium and in the family space in the large room.”
Volunteers will sanitize the spaces between each service, he said. Vulnerable members of the community are urged to attend the 8 a.m. service. Masks will be required.
The church has access from Edmondson and Motley streets, featuring newly paved parking lots. The main entrance to the church is now under the LifePoint sign in the newly constructed building.
All other spaces in the church have been remodeled, Brooks said, allowing for the most efficient use of space possible.
