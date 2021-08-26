This is an opinion piece.
I have known a few “good women” in my lifetime, but the two most important ones were my mother and grandmother.
In 1921, my Grandma Dollie married a man with five small children, but actually didn’t know about her ready-made family until after the hasty vows were spoken at the county courthouse.
When they got home and my grandpa introduced her to his children, she was shocked beyond belief that he had neglected to tell her about his widowed status and house full of kids. Grandma stayed though because she once told me, “Who would have took care of them young-uns if I’d left?’’ She took it all in with a grain of salt and bore seven children of her own over the next several years. She worked in the cotton fields, milked the cows, scrubbed their clothes on a rub board and kept her brood close to Jesus with lots of prayers and daily lessons from the “good book.”
In 1946, my mother, Ilene, snuck away to marry a handsome soldier in order to get out of her father’s scorching cotton field. Just over a year later, however, she found herself stuck in the middle of my daddy’s family’s field of snowy white boils… and this time there was a bouncing baby boy snuggled safely atop her tow sack. She had three more children over the years, of which I am the youngest.
My momma was the epitome of a “real good woman.” She made biscuits that melted in your mouth and could cook a table full of food at a moment’s notice if unexpected company dropped by. She canned green beans and tomatoes, made jelly and pickles and her pies were talked about all over town.
She always insisted that she preferred a chicken leg or a thigh over the breast… I now know that she ate the dark meat so Daddy and us kids could have the white.
When I was growing up, she cooked, cleaned, did laundry, worked in the garden and helped Daddy run our gas stations….and she did it all without a complaint. She sang hymns while she worked, made polyester dresses for us on a black, Singer sewing machine and kept her hair stacked high to Jesus.
Momma read the Bible every day and she loved church. She went every time the doors were open…Sunday morning and Sunday night, Wednesday night, revivals, singings, bible school and any other time she could. She told me once that when she was a little girl, she ran away from the cotton fields and her daddy’s stern hand.
She raced all the way to a church on the other side of town. There was a funeral going on and she slipped inside and took a seat on the back row. She sang along to “Precious Memories” when they closed the casket and cried with the other mourners for a soul she had never met.
Today’s world still has some “good women” lingering around. They work eight-hour shifts, go home and cook supper, help with homework, do laundry plus a thousand other things. But, at least they have the comforts of electricity, running water, and modern appliances.
Most of us don’t even realize how fortunate we are compared to our ancestors.
I am guilty of getting upset occasionally when my computer freezes up or my cell phone loses its’ signal. But, here lately, I stop and think about my momma and my grandma and am so thankful to have known a few “good women”. I will forever be grateful for the lessons they taught me and am thankful that the blood of those fine ladies runs through my veins.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
