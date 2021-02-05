Behind a strong offensive and defensive effort, Geraldine closed out the regular season in style, dominating visiting Cleveland from start to finish for a 93-54 win.
The Bulldogs posted 29 points in the first quarter to take a 16-point lead, then put the game on ice with a 27-4 advantage in the fourth quarter. Geraldine closes out the regular season with a 21-4 record.
"Cleveland has a really good player that is averaging around 30 points per game, so we really focused on him," Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith said. "Colt Lusher and Carlos Mann did a good job on him individually, and I thought our team really gave them some help defensively when they needed it. Now we're focused on the area tournament."
Jaxon Colvin and Kaejuan Hatley had big games for the Bulldogs, with Colvin posting a 27-point, 11-rebound double-double, and Hatley netting 23 points. Griffin Knight added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Ridge Berry added 11 points in the win.
Logan Washburn led Cleveland with 18 points, while Riley Branham added 11.
Geraldine now turns its attention to next week's area tournament, where they are the No. 1 seed for 3A Area 12, and will host Glencoe on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.