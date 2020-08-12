Wednesday, Aug. 12, @ Yankees, 6:05 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
Friday, Aug. 14, @ Marlins, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports
Saturday, Aug. 15, @ Marlins, 5:10 p.m., FOX Sports South
Sunday Aug. 16, @ Marlins, 12:10 p.m., FOX Sports South
Monday, Aug. 17, Nationals, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
Tuesday, Aug 18, Nationals, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports South
Wednesday, Aug. 19, Nationals, 6:10 p.m., ESPN, FOX Sports Southeast
Friday Aug. 21, Phillies, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
Saturday, Aug. 22, Phillies, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
Sunday, Aug 23, Phillies, 6:10 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, Aug. 25, Yankees, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
