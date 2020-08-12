Wednesday, Aug. 12, @ Yankees, 6:05 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

Friday, Aug. 14, @ Marlins, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports 

Saturday, Aug. 15, @ Marlins, 5:10 p.m., FOX Sports South

Sunday Aug. 16, @ Marlins, 12:10 p.m., FOX Sports South

Monday, Aug. 17, Nationals, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

Tuesday, Aug 18, Nationals, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports South 

Wednesday, Aug. 19, Nationals, 6:10 p.m., ESPN, FOX Sports Southeast

Friday Aug. 21, Phillies, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

Saturday, Aug. 22, Phillies, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

Sunday, Aug 23, Phillies, 6:10 p.m., ESPN 

Tuesday, Aug. 25, Yankees, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.