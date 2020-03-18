Note: Arrest reports are public records. People charged with a crime are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Skyler Ches Click, of Guntersville, was charged with writ/fail to appear or pay.
Marcos Jose Jose, of Albertville, was charged with obstructing government operations and operating a vehicle without insurance.
David Lee Chappell, of Horton, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elizabeth Marie Kyttle, of Gadsden, was charged with writ/fail to appear or pay.
Melody Brooke Williamson, of Boaz, was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randall Grant Simpson, of Guntersville, was charged with driving under the influence.
Nathan Ray M. Burgess, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear or pay.
Eddie Lee Vines, of Albertville, was charged with un-aggravated speeding less than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and suspended/revoked license.
Chad Ryan Pratt, of Crossville, was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Ronald D. Parrish, of Boaz, was charged with first-degree domestic violence — strangle/suffocate and third-degree domestic violence — criminal mischief.
Adrian Calderon, of Joppa, was charged with contempt of court.
Dawn Lorene Milligan, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
William Dewayne Geckles, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Alison Rae Brooks, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
Alison Rae Brooks, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Richard Tyler Headrick, of Sylvania, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Johnny Ray Baker, of New Market, was writ/fail to appear/pay.
Jacob Daniel Brown, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree domestic violence - strangle/suffocate and domestic violence interfere with an emergency call.
Kari Renee White, of Boaz, was charged with public intoxication.
Janice Marie Riedinger, of Grant, was charged with driver’s license required.
Michael Knickerbocker, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence - harassment.
Roy Franklin Daugette, Jr., of Albertville, was charged with writ/failure to appear/pay and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle Evan Pitts, of Albertville, was charged with suspended/revoked license and third-degree domestic violence - harassment.
Jaime Jarquin, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Kris Michael Thurmond, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Ronald Edward Fowler, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Tamra Jean Pierce, of Cullman, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Tallon Lane Powell, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Kristopher Cagney Snider, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Kenneth Anthony Bodine, of Horton, was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Mauricio Juan, of Crossville, was charged with DUI.
Dagen Lee Millican, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
John Matias, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence - harassment.
Bradley Dean Naida, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Jeffeory Matthew Cagle, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Juan Domingo Gomes, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Jeanette Gordon, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Brandon Michael Adair, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Sabir Jameel Staten, of Altoona, was charged with third-degree domestic violence, unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless endangerment.
James Paul Weigel, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Delya Cheyenne Dearment, of Gadsden, was charged with third-degree assault.
Samuel Scott Williams, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander Joshua Malcolm, of Albertville, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christian Crumbley, of Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude police.
Catrina Elanine Stephens, of Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cory Jacob Daniel, of Guntersville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Carmelo Pedro Perez, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Tina Michelle Riddle, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Bobby Gene Bevel Jones, of Guntersville, was charged with public intoxication.
Johnathan Keith Davis, of Union Grove, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Giovanni Ramos Jarquin, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Giovanni Pedro, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Jonathon Lee Lopez, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Alton Alexander, of Arab, was charged with unlawful use of a vehicle.
Joshua Christopher Sparks, of Guntersville, was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Jason Daniel Plott, of Rainsville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Aaron Lynn Mikel, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and third-degree promoting prison contraband.
Wesley Alan Hawkins, of Boaz, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Edwin Andres Andres, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Junior Nelson, of Albertville, was charged disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Johnathon Michael Gonzalez, of Boaz, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Lorrie Denise Evans, of Attalla, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Allison Marie Stephens, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
David Vasquez, of Collinsville, was charged with DUI.
Jesse Allen Cody Sides, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miguel Gonzalez Lopez, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Ryan Mark Snowball, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Cody Austin Thrasher, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Adam Brandon Motley, Albertville, was charged with suspended/revoked license, improper turn, improper tag and failure to show proof of insurance.
Jonathon Earl Pacheco, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Andrew Brian Sparks, of Albertville, was charged with DUI and attempting to elude police.
Elizabeth Denise Andrews, of Horton, was charged with third-degree burglary.
Nathan Alan Kelley, of Guntersville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Mandy Nicole McClure, of Glencoe, was charged with third-degree theft of property.
Nathaniel Austin Benefield, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree burglary.
Jameliah Ayo Chapple, of Gadsden, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Brian Robert Perreault, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.
William Lee Simmons, of Guntersville, was charged with attempt to elude police, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing, driver’s license required, suspended/revoked license and reckless driving.
Guadalupe Maria Francisco, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Nathan Brandon Shaneyfelt, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
William Damien Allred, of Horton, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Kassie Nichole Burns, of Albertville, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Ronald D. Parrish, of Boaz, was charged with violating a restraining order/PFA order.
April Leann Patterson, of Albertville, was charged with harassment.
Don Steven McDougal, of Boaz, was charged with disorder conduct and resisting arrest.
Chase Montgomery Stanton, of Boaz, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
Maria Andres Francisco, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Catrina Elanine Stephens, of Boaz, was charged with writ/fail to appear/pay.
