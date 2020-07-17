Dear Editor,
Words can not express our deep gratitude and appreciation to the office staff, nurses, physician assistants and Dr. Evan Johnson for the care and concern they have given our family during this year, especially.
We have had many health struggles. And through each and every one of them, they have gone above and beyond the norm in caring.
Our community is very blessed to have this wonderful family medical practice.
Janice Taylor, Jimmy Taylor,
Meredith Taylor and Edith King
Boaz
