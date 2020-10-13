It’s game day, a perfect day for tailgate snacks

Although it’s not a typical football year, everyone is still excited about their favorite team playing, whether it’s on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. In the South, football season is a backdrop for fun, festive food. While cheering on that favorite team, your family and friends may prefer to have burgers on the grill, jambalaya on the stove top, or little smokies simmering in a crock pot. Whatever you choose to prepare for your tailgate parties, just make sure to have plenty on hand for a second helping at halftime.
Party Crackers
2 (9 ounce) packages of oyster crackers
¾ cup of vegetable or canola oil
1 (1 ounce) package Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing mix
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dill weed
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Whisk together the oil, dressing mix packet, garlic powder and dill weed. Pour over the crackers and toss to coat. Place crackers on a baking sheet lined with foil and place in oven for 5 minutes, stirring halfway through. Store in an airtight container. Scoop a few in a bowl with your favorite soup, too.
Pimento Cheese
Sausage Balls
1 pound pork sausage, uncooked
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 ½ cups Bisquick
1 (12 ounce) container Palmetto Original Pimento Cheese
Hot sauce, 3-4 dashes
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix all ingredients until well combined. I use the dough hook attachment on my mixer. Use a small scoop to make 1 1/2-inch balls and place on a lined baking sheet. Bake for 15-19 minutes, or until browned. Yield: 5 dozen
Hot Bacon and Swiss Dip
1 (8 ounce) package of cream cheese, softened
½ cup mayonnaise
1 ¼ cups Swiss cheese, shredded
2 tablespoon green onion, chopped
8 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
½ cup Ritz crackers, crushed
Mix softened cream cheese, mayonnaise, green onions, and Swiss cheese until well blended. Spoon into a lightly greased 2 ½ cup casserole dish. Sprinkle with bacon and cracker crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Serve with pita chips or crackers.
Mexican Street
Corn Nachos
2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
3 cups corn kernels (fresh or frozen)
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
2 tablespoon lime juice, plus wedges for serving
¼ cup sour cream
2 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 (9 ounce) package corn tortilla chips
2 ½ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2 tablespoon crumbled (or grated) cotija cheese
2 tablespoon chopped cilantro
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, heat oil, add corn, and season with salt and pepper. Cook until just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Place warm corn in a bowl and stir in 1 tablespoon of lime juice and jalapeño. In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, and remaining tablespoon lime juice. Season with salt.
Layer tortilla chips and Monterey Jack cheese in a casserole dish, baking pan, or oven-proof skillet. Bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Top broiled tortilla chips with (warm) corn mixture. Garnish with mayonnaise mixture, cotija, and cilantro.
Calzones
1 (11 ounce) roll of Pillsbury refrigerated French Bread
1 pound mild Italian sausage
1 cup shredded Provolone cheese
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
½ cup and 2 tablespoon Ricotta cheese
¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
¼ teaspoon dried basil
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 egg white
Pizza sauce or marinara sauce for dipping
Roll out the bread dough on a sheet of parchment or nonstick foil to ¼- ½ inch thickness. In a medium skillet, cook sausage and drain. Combine sausage, cheeses, basil, salt and pepper and mix well. Spread over dough. Roll up carefully so loaf looks like long loaf of French bread. Seal long edge and tuck under ends. Place rolled loaf seam side down (should be able to pick up the loaf on the parchment or foil and place it on a large cookie sheet). Glaze with egg white. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown. Slice into ¾ inch slices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.