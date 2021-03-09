Betty J. Alderson
Albertville
Betty H. Alderson, 85, of Albertville, died March 5, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Br. Joey Canady officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, George Alderson; a daughter, Lisa Rene Lopez (Roy); sons, Keith Lynn Alderson (Sharon) and Richard Dean Alderson (Beth); sister, Lois Jean Mueller (Jay); seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Marion Nadine Odell Davis Cash
Boaz
Marion Nadine Odell Davis Cash, 87, of Boaz, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Liberty Baptist church in Aroney with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Daryl Huff and Wayne White will officiate. She will lie in state on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church at Aroney.
Survivors include her sons, Timothy Davis, of Boaz, and Tony Davis, of Tuscaloosa; sister, Jerri Lynn Odell Husley, of Jacksonville; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Calvin Lester Shankles
Albertville
Calvin Lester Shankles, 84, of Albertville, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Survivors include his children, Richard Shankles (Kathy), of Guntersville, Silvia Bryant (Randall), of Collinsville, Kerry Shankles and Teresa Adams, both of Albertville; brothers, Chester Shankles and Claude Shankles, both of Rainsville; a sister: Reba Beck, of Albertville; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Virginia Floyd
Boaz
Virginia Floyd, 78, of Boaz, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her home.
Graveside services were Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery with visitation from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel before the service. Rev. Earl Mitchell and Bob Cross officiated.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Floyd; daughters, Cindy Beck (Jimmy), and Misty Lewis (Raymond); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Groover; and brothers, Jimmy Cunningham and Paul Cunningham.
Gene Painter
Crossville
Gene Painter, 73, of Crossville, died March 6, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Tuesday, March 6, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charlie Rogers officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Hall (Jack) and Cassie Dowdey (Payton); a son, Lance Painter (Joy); and five grandchildren.
Jean Terry Worth
Guntersville
Jean Terry Worth, 85, of Guntersville, died March 6, 2021, at her home.
Services were Monday, March 8, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Survivors include her children, Terry Worth (Sandra), Anne Bain (Joe), Nancy Forrester (Ray), and Bobby Worth (Julie); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Guntersville Senior Center.
Margaret Jones
Albertville
Margaret Jones, 80, of Albertville, died March 6, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Service were Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Adams Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kerry Harbison officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Harvey Jones; a son, Clay Jones (Cindy); and two sisters, Linda White (Jerry) and Carol Duncan (Doug).
Mary Alice Jones
Crossville
Mary Alice Jones, Crossville, died March 4, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Wiley Bailey, Kenneth Lasseter, Lynn Darnell and Chace Walker officiating. Burial was in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, June Harris (David), Tawnya Bobo (Mike) and Tracy Gilliland; a son, Ric Jones (Cindy); 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Norma Jean Clark
Guntersville
Norma Jean Clark, 88, of Guntersville, died March 1, 2021, at Marshall Manor in Guntersville.
Graveside services were Monday, March 8, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Peter R. Trainor
Boaz
Peter R. Trainor, 66, of Boaz, died March 6, 2021, at his home.
No services are planned at this time. Donations and sympathy cards may be sent to Albertville Funeral Home, C/O Carolyn Trainor, 125 W. Main St., Albertville, AL 35950.
Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Jamie Trainor (Casey); son, Jason Trainor; a granddaughter; brothers, Jack (Camille) MacLean, Tom (Patty) and Robert (Barney); and sisters, Carol Clewley, Sharon Schmidt and Joan Jack.
Lynda Haney
Albertville
Lynda Haney, 81, of Albertville, died March 7, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services will be at noon March 11, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Bro. Chip Warren will officiate. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her sons, John Haney (Amy) and Robert Haney; sister, Dicksie Bush; brother, Larry Joe Scruggs (Brenda); two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Asuncion Rios Cortes
Albertville
Asuncion Rios Cortes, 62, of Albertville, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home.
His funeral service will be at noon Friday, March 12, 2021 at Chapel of The Holy Cross. The Rev. Raul Bedoya will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and he will lie in state from 10 a.m. until noon at the church.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Jarquin; children, Irma Rios, Olga Rios, Milagros Rios, Asuncion Rios, Jr., Matina Rios, and Evelin Rios; six grandchildren; and sister, Hilaria Cortes.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
