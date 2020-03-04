Grace Walters finished her Asbury basketball career as the all-time leading scorer, both boys and girls, in school history. She’s pictured signing to continue her career at Gadsden State. Celebrating the moment with her are, front row, from left, Shawn Downer, stepfather; Amanda Walters, mother; and Bryan Phillips, Gadsden State head coach; back row, from left, Clay Webber, Asbury principal; Jimmy Jones, Asbury head coach; and Johnny Pelham, Asbury athletic director. Besides her basketball accomplishments, Walters ranks in the top 5% percent of her class academically and was the school’s 2019 homecoming queen.