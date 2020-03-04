ASBURY — Asbury varsity girls basketball coach Jimmy Jones joked he’s going to petition the AHSAA for a seventh year of eligibility for senior guard Grace Walters.
It’s understandable why Jones doesn’t want to see Walters graduate, because she put together the best career in school history during her six years on the varsity.
Team accomplishments during Walters’ career include:
» the AHS girls’ first area tournament championship
» the first Northeast Regional Tournament appearance
» the first Marshall County Tournament victory
» the most wins in a single season
Individually, the 5-foot-6 Walters was selected the girls most valuable player on the All-Marshall County Team and made second team All-State in Class 2A in 2018-19.
As a senior, she averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free-throw line.
On senior night, Walters became the first player in Asbury boys or girls history to reach the 2,000-point mark. She finished her career with 2,016 points, 340 steals and 348 assists.
The next phase of Walters’ career will begin at Gadsden State, as she signed with the Cardinals during a Jan. 24 ceremony at AHS.
Jones said she’s the first Rams’ girls player to sign a basketball scholarship.
Bryan Phillips is the Cardinals’ head coach.
“I went and watched them practice, and I really liked how the practice went and how he was coaching, and it’s close to home,” Walters said. “A lot of the girls from around here are playing there, so I feel like I’ll enjoy playing with them.”
Phillips has also signed Chloe Womack from Class 3A state champion Pisgah and Brittany Rivera from 2A state champion Collinsville, along with twin sisters Maggie and Marie Woodall of Fyffe.
Walters grew up in the gym at Asbury because her family ran the community’s youth basketball league. She started playing as a 4- or 5-year-old.
“[My brother] Riley [Oliver] always got me out playing in the yard, pushing me,” Walters said. “I had no sisters, so I was forced to play with all my brothers.
“I always wanted to play college basketball, since I realized, ‘Hey, I can play if I keep getting better.’”
Walters’ mother, Amanda Walters, demanded excellence from her daughter throughout her record-setting career.
“Her mom doesn’t baby and pet Grace,” Jones said. “She had high expectations for her, and if Grace didn’t play as hard as her mom thought she should, she heard about it. I didn’t have to worry about mom getting upset if I got onto Grace.”
Walters said, “She probably wanted you to yell at me more.”
Phillip James coached Walters in the seventh and eighth grades. Jones succeeded James and coached her from grades 9-12. He remembers the first time he saw her play.
“Eli [Jones’ son] and I went and watched an AAU game at Guntersville, and I didn’t know Grace at that time,” Jones said. “She was playing with some of the Guntersville girls. It’s before I came over here, before I even knew I’d end up over here.
“We were watching and we were laughing about a little girl out there that was all over the ball, and she was giving them fits. And it was Grace. We said that little girl out front, where does she go to school? And somebody said she goes to Asbury. And I said, ‘Asbury? Man, she can play.’ Then I had an opportunity to coach her later.
“Even in practice, whenever we’re scrimmaging, if we’re going to five or seven or whatever, when it gets down to that last basket or two, Grace wants the ball. She’s competitive … she wants her team to win.
“She comes ready to practice, and that’s what gets you ready for the game. If practice is as tough or tougher than the games, then the games are fun.”
Walters embraces the thrill of competition and doesn’t back down from a challenge.
“I like being able to be competitive against other girls and trying to be the best, even though half the time they’re 10 feet taller than me,” Walters said.
