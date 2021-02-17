I celebrated my fourth birthday in 1970 with a snow white birthday cake from Momma and a faded $5 bill from Grandpa Morrow. That money almost burned a hole in my pocket while I waited for our promised trip to Sears and Roebuck in Huntsville.
When my parents pushed open those double glass doors for me the following day, I had one thing in mind … TOYS! I passed by coloring books and rubber balls and made my way to the doll aisle. All I wanted to be when I grew up was a Mommy, so I reckoned a baby doll would help with my training.
There were dolls that talked and dolls that walked, but a stack of pink and white boxes caught my eye. Inside each one was the sweetest little round faced baby with blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a pink outfit and came with a matching blanket!
When Daddy looked at that $9.99 price tag, he didn’t mince words when he told me to make another choice. Being only four years and one day old, however, I had no concept of money and proceeded to embarrass him with lots of tears and begging.
Hearing the commotion, an elderly store clerk approached us. Despite some stern looks from Momma, I pulled out my crumpled $5 bill and explained my situation to him. With kind eyes and a sympathetic look, that old man reached up onto the very top shelf and pulled down a Baby Tender Love like the ones in the boxes.
However, this one had a dirty face, torn clothes and tousled hair. He explained that a few days earlier, a group of kids had removed it from the box and at the end of the day it had ended up on the floor. Because of the dolls’ condition, he would cut the price in half. I had no idea what a bargain was and shook my head from side to side.
Momma knew though. She took the doll from the clerk, told him thank you and then knelt down eye level with me. “We are gonna take this baby home, give her a bath, sew up her clothes and fix her hair.”
I glanced one more time at the shiny dolls in their boxes and then again at the one with dark smudges on its face and tangled hair. Then I looked up into my mother’s eyes and trusted her beyond a shadow of a doubt. That night, I rocked my new Baby Tender Love to sleep. Her round face was spotless and her curly blond hair smelled faintly of shampoo. Her little pink outfit was clean and held tiny stitches from Momma’s hands. The red and white blanket wrapped around her matched the long nightgown I wore.
My mother and that store clerk taught me a valuable lesson that day. Beauty really is only skin deep. Even if something isn’t perfect on the outside, it can still be beautiful on the inside. All it takes is a kind heart and some tender loving care.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
