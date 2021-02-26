Host Albertville used big hits up and down the lineup to build and early lead, then rolled to a 9-2 win over rival Guntersville on Thursday afternoon, their second win in as many days over the cross-county foe.
Alex Johnson and Scout Dixon each belted a 2-run home run for the Aggies, while Tristan Golden had a pair of singles and three RBIs. Andy Howard went 3 for 3, including a double, and scored twice for Albertville.
The Aggies wasted little time building the lead, scoring a run in the first, then four in the second, and two more in the third for a quick 7-0 lead.
While the offense was surging, Golden held the Guntersville bats in check, tossing all seven innings on the bump, scattering seven hits and relying on his defense behind him while striking out three.
Guntersville were led by Evan Taylor's two hits, including a solo home run, while Jackson Adcock added an RBI single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.