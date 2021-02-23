Battling foul trouble and a big game from Plainview's Cole Millican, the Fyffe Red Devils rode surges in the first and fourth quarters, as well as clutch foul shooting in overtime to down the Bears 66-62 to reach the boys Class 3A State Semifinals.
This was the fifth meeting of the season between the two rivals, with each team claiming two wins during the regular season.
With the win, Fyffe will play Monday afternoon in Birmingham against the winner of Southside Selma and Cottage Hill, who will meet Wednesday night in Birmingham.
"It's a pretty savvy, pretty smart basketball team," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said of his team. "I'm surprised they got shook like they did. We fought back a couple games this year, we were down to Piedmont at the half at our gym the other night and came back to win, we were 10 in a game to Plainview this year, but they just don't give up and that's a good quality to have for players I'm glad they don't give up."
Tied 55-55 after regulation, Plainview scored the opening bucket of the extra session before Fyffe countered with the next eight points to take the lead for good. Fyffe had a chance to salt the game away, but a turnover with 23 seconds left put the ball back in Plainview's hands. But the Red Devil defense held strong, forcing two misses, then Tate Goolesby calmly hit two free throws to ice the game. Goolesby was 5 of 6 at the line in the extra session.
Xavier Works led the Red Devils with 17 points, while Micah Johnson added 16, Parker Godwin netted 14, and Goolesby finished with 12. Brody Dalton grabbed 13 rebounds and swatted five shots.
In the opening frame, Fyffe came out firing, led by the shooting of Xavier Works, and the inside defense of Brody Dalton. Works connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the frame, while Dalton swatted three shots at the rim to stake the Red Devils to an early 18-9 lead.
As a team, Fyffe was 8 of 16 from behind the 3-point line in the game.
But Plainview had an answer in the second, with Cole Millican taking over. Millican went off for ten points in the period, including a step-back 3-pointer at the horn to send the Bears into the halftime break with a 28-27 lead after a 19-9 scoring edge in the quarter. The Bears as a team hit four triples in the period.
Millican had a monster game, finishing with 32 points, including all seven for Plainview in overtime.
In the third, the foul trouble caught up with Fyffe, as Plainview made nine trips to the foul line, knocking down seven of those attempts. By the end of the third, Fyffe had three players with three fouls of more as Plainview took a 41-39 lead to the fourth.
It the fourth, Fyffe opened the period like it did the game, shooting out to a 14-2 and looking like they were set to complete the comeback. But Plainview did not go quietly, roaring back with a 12-2 run of their own to end regulation, with a game-winning 3-point try bouncing off and forcing the extra session. During that closing run, Fyffe turned the ball over on five consecutive possessions.
"I thought we were done in the third quarter," Thrash said. "We got down five or six, and then I don't know what happened, but we turned on a spurt of really blocking shots, running the ball down the floor and scoring. I think we had a 10 point lead once and then we made five consecutive turnovers. I'm too old for this, I nearly had a heart attack."
With a strong group of seniors, and Thrash admitting he is getting late in his career, it has made this season's run to the final four even more special for he and the players.
"It's extremely special," Thrash concluded. "It's special for those guys and for me too as I'm getting near the end of my career, and this is the end of their high school career. On their very first practice of the year we wrote down "Last Dance," and they're just a good group of boys. I don't know what else to say."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.