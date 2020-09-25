Demonstrators gathered on the front lawn of the Albertville Courthouse on Wednesday for the fourth time since early August. But instead of protesting against the Confederate monument and flag located there like in past gatherings, Say Their Names Alabama organizer Unique Dunston said they would march for Breonna Taylor — a Kentucky woman who was killed by Louisville police in March.
“We originally were going to have this be our regular protest against the monument and flag, but since the Breonna Taylor case has been decided, we have decided to dedicate this night and this time of use being together to [her],” Dunston told The Reporter.
Dunston and other protesters chose to shift the focus to Taylor’s case as it was decided earlier Wednesday by a grand jury in Kentucky to indict only one of the three officers involved in her death for “wanton endangerment.” Many calling for justice for Taylor believed the officers should have received a more serious charge.
“The original protest was for the removal of the flag and monument, but we’re a little upset about Breonna Taylor right now, so that’s what we’re marching for,” fellow organizer Anna Katheryn Quick said.
Quick said they had planned to have performances and speakers at the protest but weren’t able to get a permit from the city in time. She and other protesters wrote Taylor’s name and “Justice for Breonna Taylor” on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse and others throughout downtown.
Before leading a march through downtown Albertville, the protesters gathered on the front steps of the courthouse where they held signs and waved flags while shouting “Black lives matter,” “Breonna mattered” as well as other protest slogans.
A group of counter protesters against the removal of the Confederate icons also gathered at the courthouse.
“They were saying that they’ll do a debate with us rednecks another day and they’re going to march for Breonna [Taylor],” counter protester Daniel Sims said, referring to a Facebook post Dunston made earlier that day. “Now, the thing with that is this, we’re for Breonna too. We’re for all kids; any adult that’s hurt or been shot in a wrongful way — we’re for [them] too.
“I’m glad they’re marching for Breonna,” Sims continued. “Maybe there will be some justice somewhere for everybody because it ain’t just one family or two families hurt; it’s families on both ends… Why can’t we protest on all these children’s’ lives, not because they’re a certain color or anything, but because children’s’ lives matter?”
Sims said he was disappointed with how the previous protest and debate on Wednesday, Sept. 9, went. Both sides gathered around a table at the courthouse that day to ask questions and present arguments, but emotions quickly escalated the discussion beyond polite debate.
“You can’t ask a person a question and then when they try to respond … you just cut them off right in the middle of them say something,” Sims told The Reporter. “That’s the first sign of disrespect … We just want to make sure people know that what we stand for and we represent ain’t racist… The stuff they’re being told about our [Confederate] flag … it’s just not true.”
Sims said he believes there are more important issues to be concerned with than monuments or flags.
“There’s just a whole lot of confusion in this world, and I honestly think this should be the last thing they should be thinking about.”
Background on Breonna Taylor’s case
On March 13, officers with the Louisville Police Department executed a search warrant on Breonna Taylor’s apartment in relation to a narcotics case. When police entered, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, reportedly shot at the officers who returned fire. Taylor was shot multiple times in the crossfire.
Initially, there were conflicting reports on whether or not the police announced themselves before entering the apartment.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said, after examining all of the evidence, he and a grand jury agreed the use of force by police was warranted since Walker shot first. However, one officer was charged with wanton endangerment for firing shots into the adjoining apartment.
Since the grand jury's decision, protests have broken out in Kentucky and elsewhere with people calling for all the officers involved to face more serious charges.
