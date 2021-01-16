Despite being just 30 years old, new Albertville head of strength and condition Kai Wen brings with him experiences that not many schools in Alabama can match, not just at the high school level, but even at the college level in some cases.
Wen interviewed for the opening just before the Thanksgiving break, and started last week Wednesday, and has quickly laid out his goals for the teams and students he will be helping at Albertville High School and Middle School.
“My number one goal is to win,” Wen said. “I love to win, and I hope this community loves to win as well. But my second goal is to bring college experience to high school and middle school kids. I’m running things just like how I did at D1, D2, and D3 schools, and bringing all of that experience to this school, and all the athletes and students that to participate in what we’re doing here.”
Wen was born in China, and moved the US at age 10, and then to Cedar Bluff at 11, where he was raised, went to Cedar Bluff High School, then to Auburn. From Auburn, Wen has spent time at a number of colleges, including some of the most recognized universities in the country. After a brief stop at Harvard, Wen was asked to join the football staff at the University of Texas under former coach Tom Herman, and from there was a graduate assistant at Shorter University, then the assistant director of strength and conditioning at Kentucky Christian, and finally Millsaps College in Mississippi where he reached strength and conditioning director over all sports.
Then a friend told him about the opening in Albertville, bringing him back to Alabama.
“That’s a special thing that not a lot of schools in Alabama have,” Wen said of his experiences. “And I hope when I’m here, it can be a very special thing for these kisd and the city of Albertville.
One of the main things that drew Wen to the Aggies and this new role, was the commitment from the Administration that he saw during the interview process, and the new things on the horizon that the school has planned. One of those items is a new Kinesiology and Exercise Strength Center that is in the works, and an indoor turf bay for year-round use and practice for all of Albertville’s teams.
“That’s the most important thing,” Wen said of that support. “If we don’t have people behind what we’re doing, there’s no way we’ll succeed.”
For now, Wen said the biggest challenge for adjusting to high school and middle school students, compared to college students, is simply the time that he has to work with them, or the lack of it.
“I don’t like the limited amount of time we have to work with,” Wen said, noting that often in college workouts would last as long as 90 minutes. “I want to bring the best experience to the kids, and for me to work with freshmen, or seventh and eighth graders for 30 minutes, they’re not getting what they came in for. I just wish we had more time work with them, but right now we’re getting things filled out and how I’ll adjust my stuff to it.
“Right now I’m getting them the basics, and hopefully in the summer we can do the outside stuff, get the speed and agility stuff, and have more time.”
In addition to setting up a plan for students in classes, Wen has been in discussions with new had football Coach Chip English, who started this past Monday, with the two already meeting in person, and even having discussions once they both were hired back in December.
“I talked with him right after he got hired,” Wen said of English. “He reached out to me, and talked and went over our plans, how we’ll approach things, and we met, and once he got here Monday, and we talked Wednesday and planned things out for football, and how we’ll approach our winter and summer.”
For Wen, that desire to win, a new coaching staff in football, and the commitment to the students and giving them new facilities has him excited about what’s to come for the Aggies.
“That shows me they’re invested,” Wen concluded. “They want this program to get better, and that’s what I want. I want to change the culture and how things have been built. Try to do a 180 and turn things in the right direction.”
