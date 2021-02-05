Visiting Pisgah racked up over 60 points through three quarters Thursday night, knocking off host Fyffe, 63-47, in girl's basketball action.
The Eagles built a 37-21 lead heading into halftime, then put up a 24-7 advantage in the third to put the game out of reach from the Red Devils.
Kallie Tinker led the offensive charge for Pisgah, posting 21 points in three quarters of action, including 11 in the third. Molly Heard netted 17 for the Eagles, while Kennedy Barron chipped in with 14.
Host Fyffe were paced by Alyssa Webb, who netted 15 points in defeat, while Emma Twilley posted 11 points.
Fyffe closes out the regular season tonight with a home tilt against Section. The two teams met on Tuesday this week, with the Red Devils claiming an 18-point victory on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.