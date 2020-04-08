During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical professionals and first responders have remained at the front lines, subjecting themselves to the potential risk of contracting the deadly virus.
In an effort to honor their continued sacrifices, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the start of the Ribbons of Hope campaign during a ceremony in Montgomery on Tuesday.
Ivey encourages Alabamians to participate in the campaign by tying ribbons around a tree or pole in their front yard as a symbol to remind everyone to pray for medical personnel, first responders and for one another.
Tying ribbons symbolizes faith, hope, love and prayer, Ivey said. During these unprecedented times, Ivey believes the simple gestures could create unity and become a “beacon of encouragement” for everyone who sees them.
“As an effort to remind the people of Alabama we are all in this together, I ask that each household tie a ribbon in their front yard to remember our medical personnel, first responders and for the health and protection of our family and friends. Let’s use whatever ribbon we already have from a past celebration and may we see a beautiful array of color line our neighborhood streets,” Ivey said in a statement. “These ribbons will serve as a reminder to the people of our state that we are lifting each other in prayer, and that just like after the great flood in Genesis, we are mindful of the hope and promise of God during this pandemic.”
Ivey was joined by several local pastors at the ceremony to officially tie the first Ribbon of Hope on a tree in front of the Alabama State Capitol.
