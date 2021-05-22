OXFORD -- Making their first State softball appearance in school history, the Fyffe Red Devils faced a tall task after getting a tough draw in the brackets.
The Red Devils were faced with taking on the No. 1 team in 3A in Prattville Christian Academy, then had a date with the No. 2 team in the State in Game 2 in Houston Academy.
Unfortunately for the Devils, the State trip was short-lived, as the state's top two teams lived up to their ranking, taking down Fyffe by final scores of 8-2 and 13-3 to end Fyffe's season. The Red Devils end the year with a mark of 27-15-2, and in addition to the school's first trip to State, added second place trophies from the Area and Regional tournaments.
In the opener, the Red Devils jumped out to the early lead in the top of the first, when Bella Pettis drew a one-out walk. Then with two outs, Chloe Hatch doubled to right, sending Pettis to third where an errant throw allowed Pettis to score, giving Fyffe a quick 1-0 lead.
The lead was short-lived however, as PCA used patient at-bats in the bottom of the first to send eight batters to the plate, but Fyffe was able to limit the damage to a pair of runs, giving PCA a lead they did not relinquish.
PCA then kept its foot on the gas the next two innings, plating four in the bottom of the second, then two more in the bottom of the third for an 8-1 lead.
Lauren Webb added an RBI single for Fyffe in the top of the seventh for the final margin, as Fyffe was held to four hits in the contest.
PCA has since advanced to today's 3A championship series after going 3-0 on Friday.
The loss then put Fyffe into loser-out play against Houston Academy, where the Red Devils fought and battled back for five innings, before a late outburst lifted the Raiders.
The Raiders opened the game with a pair of runs in the first inning for a quick 2-0 lead, then doubled that lead in the bottom of the fourth with two more, making it 4-0 and putting Fyffe's backs against the wall.
But like they did all season to help reach State, Fyffe responded. In the top of the fifth and with two on and two out, Alivia Hatch laced a triple to right, bringing home two runs and sawing the Houston Academy lead in half. Chloe Hatch then followed with a grounder that was misplayed, bringing home Alivia and trimming the lead down to 4-3.
Unfortunately, Houston Academy then found its hitting stroke over the remaining two innings, scoring four in the bottom of the fifth to stretch the lead to 8-3, and plating five in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin of 13-3.
While the season ended earlier than hoped, the Red Devils will be a force to be reckoned with next season, potentially returning 10 of the 11 players who were on the State Tournament roster, including both pitchers.
Coming Wednesday will be a feature story on the team's trip to State, including comments from Coach Tonya Myers.
