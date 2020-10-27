Albertville Police Department Detective Chad Ginn recently received an award for going above and beyond expectations.
The Alabama Private Investigators Association gave its first ever Law Enforcement Organization Appreciation Award to Ginn on Oct. 16 during a conference in Pelham for demonstrating “cooperation and assistance above and beyond working with an investigator in the private sector.”
APIA President Jonnie Munn gave Ginn an award bearing his name and the APIA made a donation to the police department in his name toward expenses deemed necessary by the department.
“I am proud of Chad for winning this award,” said Albertville Assistant Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee.
“This shows what a spirit of cooperation we have with private investigators. I’m very pleased to see this.”
The group consists of various disciplines, including insurance and arson investigators, cyber forensics, process servers, domestic relations, criminal defense investigators and other investigators in the private sector.
“Our association is made up of roughly 150 private investigators licensed in Alabama,” Munn said. “We have some members that are active law enforcement officers, while many are former law enforcement officers.”
The APIA was formed by investigative professionals to promote licensure, ethical practices, professional standards, and integrity in our profession. Protection for consumers, and fairness to subjects of investigations is paramount.
