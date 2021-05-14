A Marshall County jury deliberated for mere minutes before finding a man guilty on child sex abuse charges Friday.
Jurors in the trial of Daniel Herring, 37, of Albertville, began deliberations at about 11:45 a.m. Friday and had returned a guilty verdict less than 15 minutes later.
He is accused of sexually abusing his then 6-year-old female relative on multiple occasions in 2017.
Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray said Herring was remanded into custody and a $30,000 cash bond was set Friday. He will be sentenced on Aug. 2 at 9 a.m.
“It was a very short deliberation,” Bray said. “I really just think the evidence in this case was so strong and the victim was so credible.”
Herring took the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon categorically denying any wrongdoing, proclaiming “I’m innocent.”
The victim – now a 10-year-old fourth grader – testified Wednesday that she told a school counselor and relatives about the alleged abuse.
She testified Herring touched her inappropriately while she was inside his mobile home, located next door to the home she and her brother lived with their grandparents. She said Herring would see her playing outside and would ask her, but not her brother, to come inside to play with him.
Herring testified Friday the girl entered his home unannounced to use the restroom and ended up “messing” her pants. Herring’s estranged wife came into the home at that time to retrieve some belongings and testified she saw the girl holding her pants and underwear and Herring acting strangely while looking disheveled. Neither the girl nor the estranged wife testified of a bathroom accident.
