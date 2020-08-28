ARAB — Behind a near perfect performance on the defensive side of the ball, Class 5A, No. 7 Guntersville went on the road and knocked off the Arab Knights 35-9 on Thursday night in their 2020 season opener. It was The Reporter Game of the Week sponsored by Guntersville Foodland.
This was the 92nd meeting between Guntersville and Arab. The Wildcats now lead the series 60-31-1. Guntersville head coach Lance Reese picked up his 80th win at the helm of the Wildcats.
The Wildcats struck first in the game on their second drive, a nine-play, 71-yard march capped off with a 34-yard touchdown pass from new starting quarterback Cole McCarty to Jack Harris.
On the ensuing possession, Arab used its special teams to its advantage to get on the board.
A 38-yard punt downed inside the 5-yard line gave the Wildcats tough field position. Guntersville was forced to punt from its own end zone. McCarty also handles punting duties for the Wildcats and was not able to handle the bad snap. He fumbled and fell on the ball at the 1-yard line. One play later, Arab quarterback Alex Alcala found the end zone.
Guntersville answered immediately with a five-play drive that ended with McCarty finding Brandon Fussell for a 14-yard touchdown. After this score, the Guntersville defense put the clamps down and took control of the game.
On the second play from scrimmage following Guntersville’s second touchdown, Alcala dropped back and threw a strike that ended up in the arms of Guntersville linebacker Jerrell Williamson. Williamson returned the interception 37 yards for a Wildcat touchdown.
Just minutes later, an Alcala pass again found its way into the hands of a Wildcat. This time, it was Fussell who returned the interception from 32 yards and another Wildcat TD. The score was 28-7 with just minutes left in the half.
The interception bug had bitten Arab and wasn’t loosening its grip. Just seven plays after the last interception, Fussell picked off Alcala again. This time, however, the Wildcats got the ball on their 6-yard line.
GHS went three-and-out from the shadow of its own goal line. Another bad snap on a punt resulted in a safety for Arab. That was the last score for the Knights, and the Cats led 28-9 at the half.
Guntersville scored the final touchdown of the game at the 2:58 mark of the fourth quarter. McCarty found Harris again, this time from 14 yards out.
Logan Pate had a big night running the ball for Guntersville. He carried it 23 times for 137 yards. McCarty threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns, and Harris hauled in two touchdowns.
Fussell had a receiving touchdown on offense, a pick-six on defense and two additional interceptions. Mackenley Hampton recorded the fifth interception for the Guntersville defense.
The Wildcats will take on No. 9 Fairview next week in their first 5A, Region 7 game.
