President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency Friday, March 13, due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the country. Alabama reported its first confirmed case the same day, prompting Gov. Kay Ivey to make her own declaration of a state of emergency. Now, the Alabama Department of Health reports the latest number of confirmed cases of the virus is up to 22 as of Monday, March 16.
The Reporter spoke with Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett about what people should do to avoid getting the disease and what to do if they think they have it.
“People need to stay calm, number one, and not panic,” she said.
She said Trump’s declaration allowed money that was budgeted for other things — approximately $50 billion in federal resources — to now be used to combat the spread of the virus.
“He also requested that hospitals enact their emergency plans, which both Marshall [Medical Centers] North and South had already started that process, so they’re good,” she said.
To lower the risk of contracting the disease, McBurnett said to follow the guidelines laid by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to its website, the CDC recommends people wash their hands more often than usual, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching faces. It also recommends people practice “social distancing” to avoid close contact with others.
On Friday, Ivey announced the closing of all schools in the state for the next two and a half weeks. On the following Monday, the CDC advised cancelling all events nationwide of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.
“People who think they have it would have had to come into contact with somebody,” she said. “Right now, it’s very hard to distinguish between flu and the coronavirus, and the only way you can do it is with a swab and test.”
The symptoms for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, mimics those associated with the common seasonal flu. Fever, cough, shortness of breath as well as persistent pain or pressure in the chest, “new” confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face are all symptoms of COVID-19.
McBurnett said if a person has flu-like symptoms or those listed above, they should first call their personal physician or local urgent care and let a doctor know what symptoms they have. One of the main symptoms doctors are looking for is elevated temperature over 100 degrees, she said.
“They just need to be able to tell whoever they call what their symptoms are [and] how long they’ve had them,” she said. “We still have the flu circulating, the best thing to do is call them on the phone, tell them what your symptoms are and let them advise you on what to do …
“Everybody doesn’t need to run to the ER to be tested for the coronavirus.”
Since the first case of the virus was reported in the U.S., the strategy has been less about containment and more focused on slowing the spread so as not to overwhelm the healthcare system.
“Now, it’s not about containing from overseas; it’s here,” McBurnett said. “We got to look at how we identify and proceed with treatment. We’re looking at not infecting others.”
Although the virus seems to be worse for people over 60, younger adults with underlying conditions such as diabetes can also be especially vulnerable, she said.
“People need to educate themselves more [about COVID-19], and I’m sorry, social media is not the best place to educate yourself,” McBurnett said.
She recommends going to the CDC.gov and alabamapublichealth.gov to keep up with the latest guidelines and information about the virus.
“And stay calm,” she reiterated. “This is a new virus and we need to take it seriously, but at the same time we just got to use some plain old common sense.”
