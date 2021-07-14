With a program that is fresh off its first trip to the State Final Four, expectations are high for the Crossville boys soccer team even before the 2021-22 school year gets started.
And if the Lions are to make a return to Huntsville next spring, it will be with a new coach at the helm. Crossville announced former player Isaac Dismuke as the new head coach, with Dismuke taking over for Sam Tidmore, after he stepped down for personal reasons earlier this summer.
Dismuke, a 2012 graduate of Crossville, said that the team is a point of pride in the community, and that while it will be a big challenge, it’s one he’s prepared to take head-on.
“I’m excited, I know it can be a little daunting and I know it’s going to be a lot of work, but that’s OK,” Dismuke said of the opportunity. “I graduated from Crossville and was a part of that soccer team, so it’s a point of pride for me. But I’ve been gone a few years, so I know I’m going to start out by getting to know the team, so I’m starting a square one here, which is fine, but I’m excited and ready, but knowing there’s a lot of work ahead of me.”
Dismuke will inherit a team that went 14-4 a year ago, and advanced to the state semifinal round where they fell in extra time. That trip to the state semis was the deepest postseason trip in program history.
But while the Lions were playing deep into the postseason, Dismuke has been traveling, living in Columbia and China where he taught English, and kept up with the program via social media, and friends who were still close to the team.
Dismuke noted that he inherits a very skilled team, but wants to take a slightly different approach to the team and how they can add to their skills on the field.
“I want to build up, I’m inheriting a team with skill and experience and a foundation, but I want to work on some different angles like mental toughness,” Dismuke explained. “I want to work on working together well as a team, and having emotional and mental strength as well as the physical skill and experience the team has already developed.”
One challenge for Dismuke is his lack of knowledge of the team with being out of the country during this past season, but he has been hard at work, talking with a number of people who saw the team last season, and already talking with former players about helping him as assistant coaches.
But one big advantage that Dismuke thinks he’ll have is in the communication department. Dismuke is multi-lingual, speaking English, Italian, Mandarin-Chinese, and Spanish, the language many current players use on the field for the Lions, and the language that was spoken on the field by the team back when he was a player. Dismuke says that understanding, both of the language and his experience as a player, helps build trust and relationships with the team.
“Whenever I played at Crossville, on the field we spoke only Spanish,” Dismuke added. “I don’t know if that’s still the case, but thinking it’s going to be and that’s totally fine. My coach couldn’t speak Spanish, so when we were on the field playing he didn’t really know what was going on or what was being said or how we were communicating. But me being able to communicate not only in Spanish and a language we use on the field but being able to communicate soccer after having played the game, and played in the program, that’s huge. Being able to communicate is number one for a team, and having that rapport and that confidence in the players that they can trust that I know what’s going on because I’ve been there.”
Dismuke always wants the coaching opportunity to be one of learning for he and the players, viewing himself as a teacher first, and wanting to help the players grow and realize their potential.
“I want the players to realize their own potential contributions,” Dismuke concluded. “Because at the end of the day, it’s them doing the hard work. If we have a great season, and I’m hoping and planning on that, people will look at me as the coach, and people will want to interview me, but I want to show that it’s in their hands. They’re the ones who work and sweat and take control and responsibility of their situation. And that ties into that mental toughness I want to build with them, and that starts with taking personal responsibility, and that’s something that can happen on and off the field. I’m a teacher first, and I hope I’ll grow into this coaching role.”
