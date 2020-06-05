MONTGOMERY — Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, announced the Alabama All-Star football coaching staff for December’s 34th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic football game has been completed.
The game will be played at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Steve Mask, of Mobile’s St. Paul’s Episcopal High School, was named earlier as head coach of the Alabama All-Star squad, comprised of upcoming seniors who will be chosen in the fall.
Tim Carter, of Fairhope High School, will serve as offensive coordinator. Keith Etheredge, of Oxford High School, will be the defensive coordinator. Jimmy Perry, of Saint James High School, will be the special teams coordinator.
Rounding out the staff are Fyffe’s Paul Benefield, Blount’s Lev Holly, Pleasant Grove’s Darrell LeBeaux, Colbert County’s Brett Mask and St. Paul’s assistant coach Shane Sullivan, who will serve as the scout coach.
“I am excited to announce the coaching staff for the 2020 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game,” Lee said. “This an outstanding group of coaches, and a great group of men. The players selected will be fortunate to have the opportunity to be instructed by such a talented group of terrific role models.”
Steve Mask will have his son, Brett, coaching in the game with him.
“We are delighted to announce the first ever father-son coaching tandem in our game’s 34-year history,” Lee said. “I want to thank them ahead of time for all the work I know they will do to prepare for this game.”
Steve Mask, who has compiled a 187-94 career head-coaching record in 24 seasons, began his high school coaching career as an assistant football coach and head boys basketball coach at Colbert County High School. He also served five years as head football coach at Colbert County from 2002-2006, compiling a 52-15 slate.
He has led St. Paul’s to three state championships and 87 wins in just eight seasons (2012-2019).
Brett Mask, considered one of the top offensive line coaches in the AHSAA, is beginning his fourth year as head coach at Colbert County He has a 20-14 slate in his first three seasons.
Benefield, who will coach the All-Star defensive line, is the dean of the staff with a 297-53 record in 29 seasons – 24 at Fyffe and five at Sylvania. He has led the Red Devils to four state titles, including three Class 2A championships in the last four years.
Etheredge, who coached Oxford (14-1) to the Class 6A state title last season in his first year at the helm, is one of only a handful of coaches in the AHSAA to claim five state crowns. He guided Leeds to four state championships and is 139-50 in 15 seasons as a head coach. He will coach linebackers in addition to his defensive coordinator duties.
Carter, 127-77 in 19 seasons, has led Fairhope to three straight Class 7A playoff appearances in five seasons. He guided Auburn to the Class 6A state championship game in 2009. In addition to his OC duties, he will coach quarterbacks.
Holly, who is 44-33 in seven seasons as a head coach, is 39-18 in five years at Blount. He will coach defensive backs.
LeBeaux, the son of Auburn and New Orleans Saints legend, the late Frank Warren, will coach wide receivers. He guided Pleasant Grove to a 13-2 season and the 5A state finals last season and is 22-5 in his two years as head coach.
Perry, who has had head-coaching stints at Lee-Montgomery and St. Paul’s, is 62-29 at Saint James and 127-61 overall in 17 years as a head coach. He spent 10 years on the football staff at Auburn University. He will coach running backs and handle special teams.
Alabama, which holds a 22-11 lead in the series, lost to Mississippi 17-16 in overtime last year.
