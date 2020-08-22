It was mother nature that decided the Albertville Aggies and Arab Knights football game scheduled for Thursday night would be played last night instead. At around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, the officials decided to postpone the game to Friday night after a second lightening delay.
The Sand Mountain Reporter Game of the Week Sponsored by MUB featured to old Marshall County rivals that hadn’t met up since 2018. This renewal of the rivalry would end in the Arabian Knights favor by a score of 13-6.
It is almost expected for both of the teams to come out a little bit flat the day after a game has been postponed. After all, both squads had already warmed up Thursday night and were ready to play. However, it was only the Aggies that seemed a tad flat losing three turnovers and committing 11 penalties throughout the game.
Both teams exchanged fumbles in the first quarter, but after that Arab took control of the game on the ground. Senior running back Matthew Turnage carried the ball 31 times for 150 yards and a touchdown. Turnage found the end zone in the 2nd quarter from 26 yards out. The Knights would miss the extra point and take the 6-0 lead with them into the locker room.
Arab came out in the 3rd quarter and continued relying on Turnage to move the offense. Alex Alcala, Knight’s backup quarter back in for the injured Ed Johnson, was able to put together a nice drive midway through the 3rd quarter to extend Arab’s lead. Following an Aggie turnover, Arab took over at Albertville’s 36-yard line. Alcala hooked up with Wes Johnson on a 25-yard reception then found John Bradley Bowman from 12 yards out in the end for the Knights’ second touchdown. Arab extended its lead to 13-0 with the made extra point.
The game was starting to slip away from the Aggies quickly. By the beginning of the 4th quarter it was clear all Arab needed to do was take care of the ball and string together some first downs. However, the drive the Aggies needed finally came on their first possession of the 4th quarter.
The drive started on the Albertville 24-yard line. Two hard runs by Jordan Knight moved the chains for the Aggies. Then, following an incomplete pass, quarterback Ben Allen connected with Elijah Moss for a 30-yard gain. The next play, Allen passed to Givenchy Dorival for 10 more yards. Big time threat Trinity Bell was quiet for most of the game until Allen found him in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Up to that point Bell had five catches for 50 yards. One of those was a 30-yard reception.
Both teams would exchange punts on the ensuing offensive possessions. Albertville got the ball back with just over five minutes left and a chance to tie the game.
The drive started at the Albertville 42-yard line. After a methodical 13-play drive, the Aggies had driven the ball to the 1-yard line with just over a minute left. The Knights held tough on 3rd down and prevented the Aggies from scoring on a pass reception from Allen to Dorival. So, on 4th and goal with just one minute left the Aggies were a single yard from six points. Allen had trouble with the snap, lost the ball for a second but got it back. He surged ahead behind his offensive line, but the Knights stood strong again and got the ball back on downs.
From there, the Knights converted two first downs then kneeled on the ball twice to watch the clock hit zeroes. Unofficially, Allen threw for 225 yards on 33 attempts. Bell ended the game with eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Albertville falls to 0-1 to start the 2020 season. The Aggies will have some time to figure out their mistakes as they won’t play next Friday night. On Sept. 4 they will have to travel to Sparkman for the programs first Class 7A matchup.
