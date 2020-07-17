Dear Editor,
We would like to welcome Dr. Lee J. Poston to our medical practice.
Dr. Poston is relocating to Alabama after working in Salem Oregon since his graduation from residency in 2016. He obtained a Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine at Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland Ohio. Following school he went on to a 3 year comprehensive residency program at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in the Metro Detroit area.
Dr. Poston possesses the most extensive and rigorous training that the podiatric surgical profession offers. He can provide a wide range of both non-surgical and surgical management for disorders and deformities. He has received training in diabetic foot care, trauma, wound care, and limb salvage procedures.
Dr. Poston is Board Certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and Board Qualified in Foot surgery, and in Reconstuctive Rearfoot & Ankle Surgery by the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Association.
Foot Specialist of Alabama
Guntersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.