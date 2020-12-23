Jennifer Stone turns her home into a winter wonderland each year. Friends and family look forward to the annual display.
“We probably have over 100 pieces to our Christmas village, although I don’t know that for sure,” Stone said.
Her collection began five years ago when she and her daughter, Sierra Davis, bought the first piece. Since then, friends and family have gifted the family with more pieces as mother and daughter added pieces annually to the collection.
“As the older people in our family have seen our collection, they started giving us pieces on top of the ones we were buying,” Stone said.
“My favorite piece is the Toys for Tots pieces. Every year there is a new bear or new Marine to add to it. We have the Toys for Tots store already.”
The Toys for Tots store features stained glass windows, and can be seen inside the shop through the large front window. A pair of nutcrackers guard the front door, while two Marines stands guard over a nearby donation box. A Marine teddy bear pulls a sleigh loaded with gifts.
“I also love the county fair set,” Jennifer said. “That’s one of my favorites I look forward to setting up every year.
“It has a popcorn stand, the peanut shack and ferris wheels. I just love it!”
The family is also proud to have the fire station there as a nod to cousin Joseph Taylor, a firefighter for the Albertville Fire Department.
Jennifer said she moves furniture out of her living room in late November, putting it in storage, making room for the village which takes up more than half the room. Her goal is to have it complete before Thanksgiving so visiting family can enjoy it as well.
“I’m just really lucky I married a man that loves Christmas as much as I do,” she said. “He doesn’t mind us making way for all this.”
Family members surprised her this year with handmade “bleachers” to place her buildings on. The L-shaped wooden structure allows her to give dimension to her village.
“Before, I always had to stack boxes or something to give height,” Jennifer said.
The family as a whole takes part in the village construction annually, including Jennifer, her husband Anthony, and daughters Sierra, Brooklyn, Kaylee and Karmen.
Jennifer said the family rarely puts the village together the same way two years in a row. They do, however, try to envision the display as a whole community.
“We have the town square over here, the lodge over there with the fire pit, and the train runs through town,” Jennifer said. “It is a lot of work, but it is also a lot of fun.”
Friends and relatives come by the house to see the annual display. Many try to figure out what is new from year to year, and take photos.
“The owners of the Alder Springs Grocery store called me just the other day and asked if they could bring their grandchildren by to see it. I told them to just come on over,” Jennifer said.
The amount of work that goes into the display is something family members are proud of.
“I’ve always wanted to help (my mom) show it off a little more,” Kaylee said. “The pictures don’t show just how beautiful it actually is.”
