ATLANTA – Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper and punter Jack Dawson garner ASUN Conference weekly honors following their performances during JSU's 20-17 upset over Florida State on Saturday.
Following the historic win, Cooper has been named the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week, while Dawson earned ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week recognition.
Cooper, a 6-foot-3 redshirt-senior from Jonesboro, Ga., etched his name permanently into the JSU record books on Saturday night for a multitude of reasons. In addition to leading Jax State to become the first FCS program to defeat the Seminoles, Cooper moved to the top of the list for two school records.
His 59-yard, game-winning toss to Damond Philyaw-Johnson gave Cooper a final line of 17-for-38 throwing for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The numbers moved him past former JSU signal caller Eli Jenkins (2013-16) for first place in career passing yards with 7,819. His touchdown strike to Ahmad Edwards with under five minutes remaining to pull JSU within three also moved him into first place in career passing touchdowns with his 62nd for the Red and White. He now stands at 63-and-counting following the final play from Doak Campbell Stadium.
Dawson, a freshman punter from Sylvania, Australia, played a key role holding the Seminoles at bay until the JSU offense was able to strike late. He averaged 42 yards per punt over his eight attempts. His longest was 51 yards, while he downed three inside the FSU 20. With two punts landing into the FSU 10, the Seminoles had an average starting position for their 12 total drives at the own 26 yard line, giving the Gamecock defense plenty of room to bend but not break throughout the night.
JSU up to No. 10 in STATS FCS poll
Jacksonville State's dramatic victory at Florida State on Saturday night propelled the Gamecocks up six spots in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 this week to No. 10.
The Gamecocks leaped multiple teams that also won over the weekend, cracking the top 10 once again after stumbling a few spots following the season-opening defeat to UAB. Redshirt-senior Zerrick Cooper's historic night of becoming JSU's all-time leading passer and career touchdown passes leader during a two touchdown and 242 passing yard performance helped him garner ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday. However, it was the final toss, a 59-yard, game-winning strike to redshirt-junior Damond Philyaw-Johnson that has the entire country buzzing as the Gamecocks knocked off the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Despite the miraculous finish, JSU played with the Power Five program every step of the way. Cooper hit Ahmad Edwards for a touchdown in the closing minutes to put within three points, but it was redshirt-freshman PJ Well who led JSU in receiving overall with four catches for 74 yards. On the ground, JSU gained another hundred-plus yards behind Josh Samuel and Pat Jackson.
Stevonte Tullis led Jax State's defensive unit with seven tackles in an effort that saw six Gamecocks register at least five takedowns. The Gamecocks forced FSU to punt on half of their 12 total possessions, picked off an interception on another, and made two fourth-down stops to reclaim the ball.
Fellow ASUN/WAC Challenge member Sam Houston retains the top spot in the poll, followed by South Dakota State and James Madison as the top seven schools all maintain 2-0 records. Central Arkansas is the only other ASUN program ranked, hanging on to the 25th spot.
The No. 10 Gamecocks will host North Alabama this Saturday at Burgess-Snow Field at 6 p.m.
STATS Perform FCS Top 25
Rk.
SCHOOL
REC.
POINTS
PR
2
South Dakota State (9)
2-0
1,190
2
3
James Madison (5)
2-0
1,158
3
4
Montana (3)
2-0
1,110
4
5
North Dakota State
2-0
1,066
5
6
Delaware
2-0
949
6
7
Eastern Washington
2-0
889
7
8
Southern Illinois
1-1
814
8
9
Weber State
1-1
771
10
10
Jacksonville State
1-1
751
16
11
North Dakota
1-1
710
9
12
Villanova
2-0
674
12
13
Montana State
1-1
664
11
14
UC Davis
2-0
661
14
15
Southeastern Louisiana
1-1
511
13
16
ETSU
2-0
497
15
17
Missouri State
1-1
377
23
18
Northern Iowa
1-1
364
21
19
Austin Peay
1-1
336
17
20
Monmouth
1-1
297
20
21
Richmond
2-0
261
25
22
VMI
1-1
146
18
23
New Hampshire
2-0
127
NR
24
Kennesaw State
1-1
121
22
25
Central Arkansas
0-2
105
19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.