United Way to serve breakfast for front-line healthcare workers
The annual United Way Day of Caring will take on a different look this year as COVID-19 continues to impact Marshall County.
The event traditionally starts with a campaign kickoff breakfast. This year, the breakfast will be given to hundreds of frontline health workers as they fight the health crisis.
“This is our way of caring, thanking and supporting our first responders for everything they do to keep our community safe,” said United Way Executive Director Carrie Thomas.
“This was a tough call to make. Our Campaign Kickoff breakfast is an incredibly important event for us and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate and highlight all of the wonderful services our partner agencies provide, but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our volunteers, employees and everyone who helps put our breakfast on.
“We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of the breakfast, but did not want to put anybody at risk. Instead, we will be using those funds that were budgeted for the volunteer breakfast to feed frontline workers who are fighting the health crisis in our county.”
The change only applies to the breakfast portion of the event.
“Nothing is canceled,” said Raquel Zavaleta, marketing and community impact director for the United Way of Marshall County.
“There will still be our campaign kickoff and we are going to have all our service projects. We will be doing a lot of virtual things on our Facebook page that day as well.”
Zavaleta said each agency will make the decision to require masks or not. United Way officials will encourage safe practices and social distancing during the service events.
The two main objectives of Day of Caring are to provide non-profit human service agencies with an opportunity to complete projects that they otherwise could not afford to do, and to involve volunteers in first-hand experience with local non-profits. Volunteers save the community organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. Their willingness to donate their time and talent transform the community for the better and United Way is proud to have so many great individuals on board every year.
Teams and individuals in Marshall County who want to make a difference in their local community are encouraged to sign-up for this event. Teams are formed from individuals at local businesses, associations, service groups and other non-profits. Teams can be any size and any skill level. Day of Caring is a free event for volunteer participants, which is made possible by the generosity of sponsors. After last year’s limited social interaction and social distance practices, there is a lot of ground to cover and what better way to make up for that and showcase an organization’s volunteer spirit than to adopt a project!
Any company or individual who would like to support Day of Caring, but cannot actively participate in a project, can hold a “Casual Day” at their workplace by purchasing Day of Caring T-shirts. Shirts can be purchased on the website or by contacting the United Way office. Casual Day is also an event held in conjunction with United Way’s Day of Caring. Many companies hold a Casual Day to support Day of Caring by making the event T-shirts available to their employees.
Zavaleta said there is still time to sign up for a project and United Way has plenty of shirts available. Simply call the United Way offices to order shirts for delivery or pickup and to get more information on taking on a service project, she said.
This year, there are over 80 projects up for adoption which include several new ones. Project to choose from range from delivering meals to the elderly and homebound, taking pictures of special moments, to collecting essential items. These projects will assist such agencies and programs as CASA of Marshall County, CAJA, Child Advocacy Center, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, Marshall County Home Place, Marshall County Arc, Domestic Violence Crisis Services and other worthwhile agencies in Marshall County.
2021 Day of Caring sponsors include: AlaTrade, Allstate – Miguel Corona, First Bank Mortgage, Howard Bentley Buick GMC, Kappler, Parker, Peoples Independent Bank, Progress Rail, Publix, Total Dental Care and Wayne Farms.
For more information on Day of Caring, you can visit the website – unitedwaymarshall.org – or contact Raquel Zavaleta at United Way of Marshall County at (256) 582-4700 or email raquel@unitedwaymarshall.org.
