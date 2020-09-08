Gerald Franklin Grice
Albertville
Gerald Franklin Grice, 81, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret Grice; children, Angie Brogdon (Kenneth), Melinda Arnold (Johnnie), and Kevin Grice (Frankie); grandchildren, Kacie Hurley (Kegan), Kenly Lambert, Molly Grice; step-granddaughter, Kendra Smith (Chris); great-grandchildren, Avery Hurley and Marshall Furlough; step-great-grandchildren, Carson Smith and Ty Smith; sister, Cleon Jackson.
In lieu of a service or flowers, dad’s request was donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Donations can be made to LLS.org.
David Earl Nunn
Boaz
David Earl Nunn, 74, of Boaz, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence
Services were Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Whitesboro Cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Nunn; children, Krista and Joe Turney, and Jennifer and Chris Payne; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Sarah Holderfield, Charlie Nunn, Kenny Nunn, and Gail Toney; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Forrest “Frosty” Huggans
Horton
Forrest “Frosty” Huggans, 75, of Horton, died Sept. 6, 2020, at his home.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Judith A. Huggans; daughters, Reni Iscrupe, of Panama City, Fla., and Wendy Greene, of Pensacola, Fla.; sister, Donna Elliott (Harvey); three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Julie Anne Heflin
Albertville
Julie Anne Heflin, 56, of Albertville, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Services were Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial in Diamond Cemetery. Bro. Jake Hendon officiated.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Heflin; daughters, Ronda Moody, Brandy Mandigo, Kimberly Mandigo, and Chrystal Smith; step-sons, Davey Fletcher and Scotty Foster; four grandchildren; mother, Linda Deens; sisters, Terrie Moon, Shawn Barnhart (Scott), and Carla Cravens (Darryl); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Kevin Lee Wildhagen
Guntersville
Kevin Lee Wildhagen, 56, of Guntersville, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
No services are planned. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Maverene Lang
Horton
Maverene Lang Horton, 96, of Horton, died Sept. 6, 2020, at Barfield Nursing Home.
Services were Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Galeon Campbell officiating. Burial was in Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Marsha Dale Campbell (Rev. Galeon Campbell); a son-in-law, David Whitt (Janice); four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Sandra Jean Brothers
Boaz
Sandra Jean Brothers, 84, of Happy Hill Road, Boaz, died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her residence.
Services were held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jamie Perigo and Bro. Randy Knott officiating. Interment followed in the New Clear Creek Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Michelle and Mickey Perigo, of Boaz, and Patricia Mefford, of Tuscaloosa; son, Terry Brothers, of Florida; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Williams, of Union Grove.
Sarah Stover
Douglas
Sarah Stover, 70, of Douglas, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her home.
Services were Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown with burial in Alder Springs Cemetery. Lynn Buckelew and Robert Hall officiated.
Survivors include sons, David Stover, of Boaz, and Paul Stover (Kelly), of Albertville; and three grandchildren.
Thomas Gregory Peet
Albertville
Thomas Gregory Peet, 36, of Albertville, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No services are planned. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
