Boaz High School’s athletic programs may be seeing a new addition, as the school board approved a measure Thursday night to begin the process of possibly converting the playing surface at Boaz High School Stadium from grass to turf.
The board unanimously approved the measure, which permitted the school to hire architects McKee & Associates Inc. to take care of the bidding process for the school, as well as any public works issues the school may encounter during the process.
According to school officials both on the board and in the Boaz athletic department, there were two things over the years that spurred the desire for a turf field at the stadium: The addition of boys’ and girls’ soccer teams at the school, and a football game in 2018 against rival Albertville, where heavy rains forced the game to be moved from Boaz to Albertville.
“Right now, we’re looking at putting turf on the high school football field,” Boaz School Superintendant Dr. G. Todd Haynie said following Thursday night’s meeting. “We don’t know what the timeframe is on that, but hopefully we’ll be able to get that done as soon as possible. It’s something that our board’s been talking about for a number of years, it will be a benefit to a large number of kids, now we have our soccer program, our football, PE, even spring sports would be able to go out and utilize that facility, so it would reach a large segment of our student population.”
While no final budget or timeframe was announced at the meeting, according to Kiefer Sports USA, who has been in the turf installation business since 1998, an 80,000 square foot football/soccer field should be budgeted for at least $700,000, and installation takes approximately two months. Once the field is installed, and depending on use and weather conditions, will last approximately 10 to 15 years. During that time, there is minimal maintenance, with the field not needing to be mowed, water, or lines painted on before games.
According to Athletic Director Patrick Williams, a turf field would be beneficial beyond just football and soccer, with other sports like baseball, softball, and even track being able to utilize the field, as well as gym classes, band practices and performances, and youth sports leagues in Boaz.
It also becomes a sense of pride for the community to rally around.
“When you put down a field like that, that has the team colors and logo on it, it’s a permanent thing, everybody in the community can take pride in that,” Williams said. “Our PE classes and other sports that still play on grass can take advantage of us having that. We have a band competition here the first weekend in October every year and they wouldn’t have to worry about field conditions anymore, that’s a great advantage for that band competition and just our band in general being able to march on it and practice on it.”
According to head football coach Jeremy Sullivan, the biggest impact on his team would be the team’s ability to practice and train year-round, without damaging the field for spring sports like soccer. Sullivan pointed to this week as an example, as football players were relegated indoors for training due to the heavy rain and storms that hit the Sand Mountain area earlier in the week.
“We would always be able to practice,” Sullivan said of the potential addition. “We’d be able to get a lot of use out of it. Especially practice is what kills us, our practice field is right next to the game field and when we get a lot of rain it’s hard to get a lot done, we get forced inside and there’s only so much you can do in a gym, so the practice part is just as big for us. This week we haven’t been able to do any speed work outside because of the rain, so we’ve had to try and make due inside, and you just can’t get as much done. With turf we’d be able to go out year-round, anytime we want to.”
But Sullivan also echoed Williams and Dr. Haynie’s comments, noting that the turf would be a benefit nearly every student in the school, not just the football teams.
“If there’s just one kid that decides he wants to play because he can play on the turf, that’s a win for us,” Sullivan added. “But there’s so many students who would be able to use it between soccer, baseball, and softball, track, and even our band students, they won’t have to march in the mud and they can get over here and use it. It would provide a lot for a lot of different students. It’s just a wide impacting project.”
Turf, while more popular than in the past, is not yet widely used in the Sand Mountain are. The only other facilities in the area who currently use turf fields include Albertville High School at its football field, as well as its baseball and softball fields, and Sand Mountain Park, who has turf installed on every field in the facility.
