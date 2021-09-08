The latests batch of high school football rankings were released Wednesday morning, and as its been all season, two teams from the Sand Mountain region were ranked in their respective class.
As they have since the beginning of the season, the Fyffe Red Devils were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, garnering 20 out of a possible 22 first-place votes this week after their 50-0 demolition of Collinsville last Friday night. The Devils have won 47 consecutive games, and will look extend that streak Friday night when they travel to take on Sylvania.
In Class 5A, Guntersville held the same spot as last week, checking in at No. 8 in the rankings after taking down Fairview on the road last week, 34-19. The Wildcats have been ranked each week of the season, and sit at 2-1 so far. They will play host to Crossville this Friday.
The polls each week are voted on by area sports writers from across the state.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (22); 3-0; 264
2. Hoover; 3-0; 195
3. Auburn; 3-0; 172
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 156
5. Central-Phenix City; 3-0; 136
6. Theodore; 3-0; 111
7. James Clemens; 3-0; 77
8. Enterprise; 3-0; 66
9. Oak Mountain; 3-0; 50
10. Daphne; 1-1; 13
Others receiving votes: Fairhope (2-1) 12, Baker (2-1) 1, Prattville (2-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Spanish Fort (19); 3-0; 255
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 198
3. Pinson Valley (2); 2-1; 183
4. Briarwood; 3-0; 150
5. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 132
6. Hartselle; 3-0; 103
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-1; 70
8. Opelika; 1-2; 56
9. McAdory; 3-0; 50
10. Helena; 3-0; 28
Others receiving votes: Homewood (2-1) 16, Hueytown (2-1) 3, Buckhorn (3-0) 2, Eufaula (1-2) 2, Jackson-Olin (2-0) 2, Lee-Montgomery (2-0) 2, Oxford (1-2) 1, Pelham (2-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (20); 3-0; 256
2. Pleasant Grove (2); 2-0; 200
3. Central-Clay Co.; 3-0; 177
4. Leeds; 3-0; 143
5. Faith-Mobile; 2-1; 120
6. Alexandria; 2-0; 108
7. Russellville; 3-0; 91
8. Guntersville; 2-1; 53
9. St. Paul's; 1-2; 46
10. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 40
Others receiving votes: Andalusia (2-1) 9, Greenville (3-0) 6, Parker (3-0) 3, Tallassee (1-1) 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (19); 3-0; 255
2. Handley (3); 2-0; 203
3. Madison Aca.; 2-1; 161
4. West Limestone; 2-0; 137
5. Vigor; 3-0; 135
6. American Chr.; 2-1; 121
7. Anniston; 3-0; 94
8. Bibb Co.; 3-0; 46
9. Williamson; 1-2; 27
10. St. Michael; 2-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-1) 16, Jackson (2-1) 11, Jacksonville (1-2) 7, Mobile Chr. (1-1) 3, Priceville (2-0) 3, Straughn (3-0) 3, West Blocton (3-0) 3, Brooks (3-0) 2, Cleburne Co. (3-0) 2, Hamilton (3-0) 1, St. James (2-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 2-0; 258
2. Piedmont (2); 2-0; 200
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 180
4. Plainview; 2-0; 145
5. Flomaton; 2-0; 133
6. Bayside Aca.; 3-0; 108
7. Montgomery Aca.; 2-1; 71
8. Trinity; 3-0; 66
9. Slocomb; 1-1; 42
10. Opp; 2-1; 9
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-2) 7, T.R. Miller (2-1) 7, Danville (3-0) 6, Winfield (3-0) 6, Saks (2-1) 4, Thomasville (1-1) 4, Ohatchee (1-2) 3, Southside-Selma (2-0) 3, Dadeville (1-1) 1, Excel (2-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 2-1; 246
2. Lanett (3); 2-1; 200
3. Geneva Co.; 2-0; 166
4. Spring Garden (2); 2-0; 165
5. Abbeville; 1-1; 134
6. Clarke Co.; 1-1; 107
7. Addison; 3-0; 72
8. Elba; 2-1; 36
9. Falkville; 2-1; 24
10. Sand Rock; 2-0; 21
Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (1-0) 19, Leroy (2-0) 19, Thorsby (2-0) 17, Ariton (3-0) 10, Westbrook Chr. (1-1) 7, Ider (2-1) 6, Central-Coosa (0-2) 5, B.B. Comer (1-2) 1, Colbert Co. (2-1) 1, Luverne (2-0) 1, North Sand Mountain (0-2) 1, Whitesburg Chr. (1-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (19); 1-0; 252
2. Sweet Water (3); 2-0; 203
3. Pickens Co.; 2-0; 181
4. Maplesville; 3-0; 156
5. Millry; 2-0; 130
6. Loachapoka; 2-0; 102
7. Marion Co.; 3-0; 71
8. Decatur Heritage; 1-2; 44
9. Keith; 3-0; 42
10. Notasulga; 3-0; 29
Others receiving votes: McKenzie (1-1) 10, Wadley (3-0) 10, Cedar Bluff (1-1) 9, Linden (0-2) 4, Hackleburg (2-0) 3, Samson (2-1) 3, Sumiton Chr. (2-0) 2, Winterboro (2-1) 2, Red Level (1-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Escambia Aca. (22); 3-0; 264
2. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 195
3. Pike Liberal Arts; 2-1; 171
4. Chambers Aca.; 3-0; 154
5. Morgan Aca.; 2-0; 119
6. Bessemer Aca.; 1-1; 88
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-1; 70
8. Glenwood; 1-2; 66
9. Patrician; 1-1; 47
10. Sparta; 2-0; 25
Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott (1-1) 13, Edgewood (3-0) 12, Macon-East (1-2) 10, Jackson Aca. (3-0) 8, Crenshaw Chr. (1-1) 7, Valiant Cross (1-0) 3, Banks Aca. (2-1) 1, South Choctaw Aca. (2-1) 1.
