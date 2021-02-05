Sarah Price Pack Edmondson
Boaz
Sarah Price Pack Edmondson, 88, of Boaz, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Pack; their daughter, Jackie Diane Pack; husband, Herschel Edmondson; parents, Frank and Susan Price; granddaughter, Brooke Pack; grandson, Jeffery Wilkerson; and six brothers and sisters.
Sarah is survived by her son, Steve (Jan) Pack; daughter, Sherry (Russell) Wilkerson; grandsons, Joshua Pack and Brodie Pack; granddaughters, Angela Wilkerson and Ashley Davenport; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth will officiate. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sarah’s memory to Shepherd’s Cove in Albertville.
Jimmie “Sue” Gaine Walters
Boaz
Mrs. Jimmie “Sue” Gaines Walters, 76, passed away due to complications from the COVID virus on Jan. 27, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Born in Crossville, on April 7, 1944, to James “Jim” Bedford and Allie Perry Chumley Gaines, Sue was the youngest of five children and her parents’ only daughter. A head cheerleader and homecoming attendant, she graduated from Crossville High School and grew into a woman known for her kindness, hospitality, strength and hard work.
Sue started her professional career sewing at the H.D. Lee plant. After the loss of her first daughter, Kimberley Leanne, she became a homemaker and poultry farmer for many decades before enjoying her retirement. Sue was active with the ALFA women’s committee, winning numerous cooking contests and many other awards. She served two terms as President for the Marshall County Master Gardeners and loved volunteering with projects to educate the community.
Sue was a staunch advocate for the elderly working with the Alabama Silver-Haired Legislature to testify before the Alabama State House. She was a seasoned traveler and a skilled photographer. She was a selfless stalwart of the New Home community, her church, and her original hometown of Crossville.
Sue’s memory lives on through her loved ones who recall the joy she experienced while road tripping across the country, hiking mountain trails and city streets, riding trains and cruise ships, and exploring old European cathedrals and museums.
She had great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, and lovingly prepared wonderfully crafted meals, which regularly included many dishes to accommodate the preferences of each child or grandchild seated at her expertly decorated table.
She relished in serving others whether that meant holding a fussy baby while their parents ate, caring for stray animals on her farm, assisting the elderly, or going out of her way to welcome a newcomer in her community. She was a devoted wife, an extraordinary mother, grandmother, and friend.
Sue is survived by her husband of 35 plus years, Roger Walters; children, Brad Crosson (Deanna) and Lacey Crosson-Cornelius (Chris); chosen children, Jody Sauls (Tim), John Walters (Tammy), Jeff Walters (Terri), and Julia Walters Smith; grandchildren, Zac (Callen) Sauls, Katie (Jordan) King, Jessica (Matt) Eldridge, Rachel (Hal) Wright, Sarah Grace Walters, Ingram Crosson, Rebekah Sauls, Gaines Crosson, Noel (Lauren) Turner, Tyler Thomas, Kimberly Cornelius and Ann-Bradlee Cornelius; and great-grandchildren, Lola King, Amelia Sauls, Sutton Turner and Ellie-Kate Sauls.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Allie Gaines; daughter Kimberley Leanne Crosson; and brothers John Gaines, James Gaines, Ray Gaines and Joe Gaines.
Due to the current COVID pandemic and the family’s concern for everyone’s health, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held for children and grandchildren at the Mt. Flat Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either First Baptist Church of Boaz Building Fund – Kitchen Improvements (https://fbcboaz.org/give/ - please select Building Fund and enter Sue Walters Kitchen Improvements in the comment section); or to the National Parks Foundation (http://give.nationalparks.org/goto/Sue_Walters).
Thomas E. Nix
Albertville
Thomas E. Nix, 81, of Albertville, died Feb. 2, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Deborah Nix and Tammy Baird (Bobby); two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Patricia “Pat” Schimmel Graham
Boaz
Patricia “Pat” Schimmel Graham, 87, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Whitesboro Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark and Rev. Danny McKinney will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 until 2 before the service at the church. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Pat is survived by her children, Tamme Graham, Aaron (Debra) Graham, Dock (Debbie) Graham, Myra (Clark) Astin, Denise (David) Worley, Nathan (Belinda) Graham, and Amy (Ken) Langley; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends
Margie Ree Williams
Albertville
Margie Ree Williams, 77, of Albertville, died Feb. 1, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Justin Childers and David Beck officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Williams; daughter, Sonya Masters (Johnny); son, Tim Williams (Amy); sister, Nila Long (Lawrence); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Randy “Cat” Whitt
Attalla
Randy “Cat” Whitt, 60 of Attalla died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
He is survived by his sisters, Sandra (Jackie) Baty, Linda (Joe) Richardson, Vickie (Gary) Lee and Joyce Swindell, brothers, Richard (Nancy) Whitt, Steve Whitt and Arthur (Jacquie) Whitt.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Cave Springs Cemetery in Attalla. Bro. Gregg Whitt and Sister Lennie Jo Carroll officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
William “Bill” Reeves
Albertville
William “Bill” Reeves, 75, of Albertville, died Feb. 1, 2021, at Shepherds Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services were Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Kenneth Patterson, TI Stephens and Lonnie Bailey officiating. Burial was in Rodens Chapel in Sand Valley.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Reeves; daughters, Teresa Ward (Chris) and Stacy Hernandez (Hector); sons, James Reeves (Angela) and Michael Reeves (Virginia); a brother, Gary Reeves (Jan); eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Thomas O. “Tommy” Hinton
Boaz
Thomas O. “Tommy” Hinton, 76, of Ellis Road, Boaz, died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his residence.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Chris Watkins and Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethsaida Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until service time at the funeral home. The family request adherence to the current health restricts of masks and social distancing. Please save your hugs and handshakes for healthier and happier times.
Survivors include his wife, Gayle Price Hinton, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Sonya Hinton, of Boaz; daughter, Tonya Hinton Littleton, of Boaz, four grandsons; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken and Betty Hinton, of Prattville, and Terry and Peggy Hinton, of Fairhope; sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris Scott, of Crossville, Glenda Phillips, of Boaz, and Martha and Danny Machen, of Geraldine; brothers-in-Law and sisters-in-law, Gary and Dana Price, Ricky and Laura Price and Mary Nell and Paul Teague; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Bethsaida Baptist Church, 2539 Bethsaida Road, Boaz, AL 35957 or to Encompass Hospice 9044 Highway 431 N, Suite B, Albertville, AL 35950.
Ed Sampson
Albertville
Ed Sampson, 91, of Albertville, died Feb. 4, 2021, at Divesicare of Boaz.
Services will be at noon, Saturday Feb. 6, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Springs Cemetery. Visistation is from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Survivors include a son, Mark Sampson (Jean); sisters, Johnnie Mae Sampson and Sue Morrison; and two grandchildren.
Eulene “Dootsie” Kilgore
Boaz
Eulene “Dootsie” Kilgore, 88 of Boaz, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at Collinsville Nursing Home.
Her funeral was at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Mt. Flat Baptist Church. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Wayne Tarvin and Rev. Joe Davis officiated. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Post and her son-in-law, Wiley Post; two cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.