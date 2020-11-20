This is an opinion column.
If you didn’t catch the press conference Thursday put on by President Donald Trump’s legal team, you might think it was all about Rudy Giuliani's sweaty dye job.
Though I’m not one ever to poo-poo a bit of humor, the mainstream media has so far ignored the mountain of substance presented at the conference and opted instead for ridicule and mockery; a time honored tactic of disinformation.
For the first time since the election, Trump’s team laid out their strategy to challenge the election results in court and explained his legal paths for winning a second term. It’s a day many on both sides of the aisle have been waiting for. Even some pro-Trump pundits were saying to put up some evidence or shut up about these alleged election fraud.
Many of those same pundits (i.e. Tucker Carlson and Byron York) weren’t satisfied with the nearly two-hour display, claiming the Kraken — as lawyer Sidney Powell referred to their case — never surfaced, possibly because it’s either dead or never existed in the first place.
I’m no legal expert, but I don’t know how anyone could come away from that conference without feeling like their mind had been strangled by Cthulu himself.
The lawyers laid out the dramatic case they would be making to the courts, detailing specific instances of misconduct, fraud and international scandal that, if true, would certainly shake the foundations of our democracy and shatter any faith left in the voting apparatus.
The lawyers spoke of 100s of sworn affidavits made by real, flesh-and-blood people who, under oath and threat of perjury, attested to witnessing vast containers of Biden votes brought in at the 11th hour and votes for Biden counted multiple times at certain polling locations.
The biggest claim was that the Dominion software used in the contested states was designed to algorithmically adjust votes in real time in Biden’s favor so that the more votes Trump got, more would be artificially added to Biden, keeping him ahead by just enough not to prick up ears.
Remember how the count suddenly and suspiciously stopped on election night when Trump was pulling ahead? Supposedly, he might have been getting so many votes that it threw the algorithm out of whack and a halt was needed to adjust.
Tucker and others pushed back on this point saying such an outrageous claim needs damning evidence, which admittedly we did not get at the conference. One could argue there wasn’t really any evidence presented beyond more claims and statements, but one would be wrong.
Semantic games aside, evidence of fraud has been put forth. Sworn affidavits are evidence. Eyewitness testimony is evidence. Over-voting is evidence. Passionate claims made by lawyers — not so much.
But as lawyer Jenna Ellis Reeves pointed out, they aren’t trying the case in the court of public opinion. It would have been inappropriate to expose key pieces of evidence before taking it to court lest the opposition plug the chinks in their armor.
The conference was a chance for them to lay out their opening argument, to update the public on where they stand in the process and to correct the many falsehoods promulgated by the corporate media.
None of this is to say that any of what they claim is true, but it should certainly be enough to shut up those saying there’s zero evidence of fraud or that Trump has no legal leg to stand on.
Trump may yet prove the fraud allegations, and it may be as bad as they claim. Either way, it will be up to the courts and/or electors to decide whether or not to flip the vote. The Democrats/mainstream media want you to think it’s a done deal. They decreed Biden the winner, after all. But their leadership knows it’s not over yet. They just don’t want you to see them sweat.
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
