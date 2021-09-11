SYLVANIA — DeKalb County and Class 3A, Region 7 rival Sylvania pushed No. 1 Fyffe to the brink of an upset, but in the end, the Red Devils did what they always do — win.
Sylvania drove from its 25-yard line to the shadow of Fyffe’s goal line in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but Owen Blackwell intercepted a pass with two seconds left to seal the Red Devils’ thrilling 16-13 triumph.
Fyffe improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Region 7 standings. Head coach Paul Benefield’s program has won 61 consecutive regular season games and 41 straight region contests.
Fyffe has rolled up 48 wins in a row, the second longest active winning streak in the nation.
Sylvania grabbed a 6-0 first-quarter lead. The Red Devils collected their initial points on safety by sacking the Rams’ quarterback in the end zone.
Fyffe trailed 6-2 after a quarter.
The Red Devils gained the advantage on Brodie Hicks’ 25-yard TD run with 9:48 remaining in the second period. The extra point made it 9-6.
Kyle Dukes’ 2-yard scoring run stretched Fyffe’s margin to 16-6 following the point-after.
The Rams capitalized on a touchdown pass with 4:08 on the clock, trimming it to 16-13 in the second period.
Fyffe suffered four bad snaps during the third quarter. Sylvania’s defense made a goal-line stand in the final half, stopping the Red Devils on fourth-and-goal at the 1.
The Fyffe-Brindlee Mountain game has been moved to Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field. It’s a 3A, Region 7 matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.