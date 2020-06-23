Dear Editor,
Many people do not realize all of the hard work and stress that healthcare workers have gone through during the pandemic. We see firsthand the heartbreak that comes from families not being able to be with their loved ones and only getting to see and talk with them through a closed window. It is so saddening because many of these families have not had actual face to face contact in months. We see patients wondering where their family is and not understanding why they cannot come and visit them. We understand the importance of not slacking off on wearing masks everywhere we go, even though we have to wear them for eight hours on the job in order to keep patients and ourselves safe from the virus. Healthcare jobs are really difficult right now, so continue to show support for us healthcare employees!
Tarrah Wilbanks
Boaz
