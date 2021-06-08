This is an opinion piece.
My momma was born in 1930 to a poor sharecropper in north Alabama. She was the ninth child in the family and three more boys followed. She spent her childhood in the cotton fields and had to wait till the crop was sold in the fall to get a new pair of shoes and a toothbrush. Being a “Depression Baby” made her very conservative and appreciate things just a little more. Her favorite quote was “Waste not, want not” and she lived it every day.
Growing up, I became accustomed to Momma reusing many items before the word “recycle’ ever became a household word. A piece of aluminum foil used to roll out homemade biscuit dough was wiped clean and used several weeks before it became too riddled with holes to hold the flour any longer. An empty, Vienna sausage can, label removed and scrubbed good, was the only biscuit and cookie cutter she ever had.
Empty butter bowls became containers to store leftovers in and when the last trace of milk was gone from the jug, she re-filled it with sweet tea or lemonade. Empty egg cartons made a good place to start young, tender plants in the spring and used coffee grounds were sprinkled around her rhododendrons in the backyard.
Bread wrappers became storage bags, empty grocery sacks became bathroom garbage bags and when we finished eating a pie, the aluminum pan became a new baking dish. The envelopes that arrived in the mailbox were opened carefully. I have seen many grocery lists written around postage stamps, addresses and moistened flaps. She always opened any gifts very carefully as well. The paper, ribbons and bow were always reused on her next present to someone. She used outgrown polyester blouses and flannel nightgowns to piece together beautiful quilts to provide coverings for our beds and keep us warm at night. Daddy’s worn-out overalls dressed our scarecrow in the garden.
Momma didn’t waste food either…if there was any. Uneaten cornbread became a pan of sage filled dressing and wilting cabbage was put in the churn for sauerkraut. She canned or froze the bountiful baskets of vegetables from our big garden and made jars of jelly and jams from our fruit trees.
In addition to preserving household items, Mom also saved treasured pieces of yesterday. She kept boxes of old black and white photographs of children sitting on sagging porch steps and young men with brave smiles and frightened eyes wearing Army uniforms. She also collected newspaper clippings of obituaries, winter storms and marriage announcements.
Stacked neatly in the chest at the foot of her bed she kept cherished aprons stained with Crisco shortening splatters, thin handkerchiefs boasting hand stitched initials and dried tears and soft, leather Bibles with tattered pages of treasured words. Tucked away in the bottom drawer, she kept pale white christening gowns, tiny porcelain teeth and snippets of fine baby hair from her four babies.
We were never wealthy growing up, but we never went without thanks to Momma being so frugal. It was just a lingering trait from her childhood filled with her own daily dose of rationing.
Some people these days might use many words to describe women like my mother…thrifty, prudent, penny pinching. I call the little girl who played with corn-shuck dolls and who woke up on Christmas morning to a paper sack of apples and oranges a survivor ...and someone I can only aspire to ever be like.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
