Students all across Marshall County are getting ready to head back to school for the 2020-2021 school year. It has been the norm for quite some time for parents to go out and purchase a suggested list of school supplies for their children and classroom. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many families with financial issues. Due to that burden, the Marshall County School Board has decided to step in and help with the burden of school supplies.
Marshall County School Federal Programs Supervisor Stephanie Wisener attended the board of education meeting Thursday to talk about school supply boxes that will go out to all Marshall County students.
“We were able to use Title 1 money to buy these school supplies for all students K-12,” Wisener said. “These boxes will be sent on the first day of school and can be picked up if your child is going to do virtual learning. A backpack will be included however, we’re still waiting on all the backpacks to be delivered.”
Students and parents will find an assortment of typical school supplies inside the box. Supplies like pens, pencils, a calculator, scissors and folders are just some of the items being sent to every student.
“There are so many families with students in the school system that just can’t afford these supplies,” Wisener. “So many parents are out of work because of the pandemic, and some have as many as five children.”
Wisener added, “Teachers also don’t have the time right now to make sure all their students have the necessary materials. This will be a way to help them with the burden as well.”
The first day of school for Marshall County students in Friday, August 20. Additional information about the start of the 2020-2021 school year can be found at www.marshallk12.org.
In other business, the board:
Approved the agenda for the Aug. 13, 2020, board meeting.
Approved the minutes from the July 30, 2020, board meeting.
Approved the following contract services
1. North Alabama Occupational Therapy, LLC, effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
2. Jody Gilliland, contract EL Teacher, Brindlee Mountain campuses, effective Sept. 1, paid from State EL funds, 19 hours per week.
Approved the following policies:
1. Title IX Policy
2. Juvenile Sex Offender Policy
3. Audio/Visual Policy
Approved the following personnel action items:
B. Resignations/retirements
1. Sharon Bannister, bus driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, resignation, effective immediately.
2. Glenn Bruce, teacher, Marshall Technical School, retirement/resignation, effective Aug. 31.
3. Norman Fowler, bus driver, Douglas Campus, resignation effective July 31, 2020.
4. Tessa Watkins, JAG Specialist, Marshall Technical School, resignation effective August 9, 2020.
5. Jennifer White, temporary substitute, Sloman Primary School, resignation effective immediately.
6. Laura Howard, Marshall County Schools CSFO, resignation effective October 1, 2020.
B. Leaves of absence
1. Kandi Morrison, teacher, DAR Elementary, unpaid leave of absence for the 2020-2021 school year.
2. Tyler Williams, Instructional Assistant, Douglas High, unpaid leave of absence, Aug. 17- Dec. 5, 2020.
3. Kristi Hill, CNP Staff, effective July 30-Sept. 10, 2020.
C. Transfers
1. Virginia Allen, instructional aide, Brindlee Mountain High, to parent educator, Marshall County MVP, effective 2020-2021 school year.
2. Penny Garmon, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, to half-time Douglas Elementary/half-time Sloman Primary EL teacher, effective 2020-2021 school year..
D. New employees
1. Trevan Austin Pankey, teacher, DAR Middle School, effective the 2020-2021 school year.
2. Bruce Maples, part-time teacher, Asbury High School, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective Aug. 1.
3.Chase Weaver, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, effective 2020-2021 school year.
4. Jessica Lynn Krueger, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective 2020-2021 school year.
5. Nancy Martinez, part-time translator, Douglas High School, effective 2020-2021 school year, $11 per hour, no more than 19 hours per week.
6. Delynn Michele Patterson, part-time teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective 2020-2021 school year.
7. Misty N. Howse, Teacher, Asbury High School, effective 2020-2021 school year.
8.Cindy Greene, Nurse, Marshall County Schools, effective 2020-2021 school year.
9. Pam Williams, Bus Aide, Douglas Campus, effective 2020-2021 school year.
10. Dionne Keller, Nurse, Marshall County Schools, effective 2020-2021 school year.
11. Kayla E. Owens, temporary substitute-pending certification, (Kandi Morrison-LOA) DAR Elementary School, effective Aug. 20-Dec. 18, 2020.
12. Haley Davidson, temporary substitute, (Whitney Potter-LOA) Sloman Primary School, effective Aug. 16-Nov. 9.
