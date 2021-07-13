This is an opinion column.
One stormy December night when my kids were little, we were having a nice, quiet evening at home. My daughter was playing in her room while I was in the kitchen making popcorn. My two sons were waiting in the living room. It was our weekly movie night and the newest Disney tape was on pause in the VCR.
Suddenly, I heard a loud crash. I rushed down the hall and when I walked through Katie’s bedroom door, my heart dropped. There lay my four-year-old baby girl underneath her chifferobe….a 300-pound, 6-foot tall, solid oak piece of furniture!
I knew her tiny body was probably crushed and she wasn’t making a sound. There was no time to wait for help, so in one of those adrenaline rushed moments you hear about on the news, I grabbed the large chest and shoved it off her.
Katie was flat on her back. Her eyes were closed and her breathing was shallow. There was no blood anywhere, so I assumed her injuries were internal and probably severe.
I screamed for my oldest son to call 911, but with tears running down his face, he handed me the phone…there was no dial tone. The storm had apparently knocked out our service and in 1994 we had no cell phones to lean on for help.
I knew without a doubt that my baby needed medical attention ... and fast. I wrapped her in a small quilt and we rushed outside into the pouring rain. Under normal conditions, the county hospital was about a fifteen-minute drive, but with the bad storm it seemed to take forever to get there.
High winds shook our old, Dodge Caravan and lightning popped all around us. Josh and Jake sat in the back seat with their sister, scared to death and for once, not scuffling or arguing with each other.
When we finally made it to the emergency room, the attendants rushed us right into an exam room while I hysterically explained the details of the accident. Katie still hadn’t moved or uttered a sound.
The elderly doctor on duty immediately began a full examination. He searched for bruises or broken bones and with his light, he looked into her tiny ears and sky-blue eyes. With a grim voice, he ordered x-rays and a CAT scan.
After the tests, we sat in the brightly lit room for what felt like hours. I held Katie’s limp hand and prayed like I never had before. Finally, the doctor came back in, shaking his head. Holding a clip board stacked with papers, he asked, “Are you absolutely certain the furniture fell directly on top of her?”
Before I could say a word, Katie suddenly opened her eyes and started talking. “It did fall right on top of me…it did,” she exclaimed. “I was trying to climb up to the top to get my new doll and it fell on me.”
I started bawling and gathered her into my arms while the doctor exhaled a breath of relief and smiled. He asked her if she felt any pain or if her head hurt anywhere.
She smiled and said, “I’m okay…angel number seven was holding it off me till Mommy got there. He stayed with me on the way here, but now he’s gone.”
Laughing and smiling, I took my little miracle home. I just hope one day, I get to meet that angel number seven who saved my baby’s life that stormy night. He will forever be my hero.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
