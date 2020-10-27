Guntersville senior receiver Jack Harris has enjoyed a record-setting season for the unbeaten Wildcats, and he teamed with sophomore quarterback Cole McCarty to deliver the Built Ford Tough Play of the Week for the high school football games of Oct. 23.
Alexander Ford of Boaz sponsors the weekly feature in Wednesday’s edition of The Reporter.
Harris caught two of McCarty’s four touchdown passes in a 59-28 waxing of West Point, a victory that enabled GHS to finish 6-0 in the Class 5A, Region 7 standings. The second McCarty-to-Harris TD connection earned Play of the Week honors.
With 1:24 left in the second quarter, Harris raced behind the Warriors’ secondary and never broke stride as McCarty dropped a 54-yard bomb in his hands. The TD and Pablo Rios’ subsequent extra point gave the Wildcats an insurmountable 42-7 advantage.
Harris, who holds the GHS single-season record for most receiving yards, needs 87 yards against Albertville on Friday night to become the first Wildcat to gain 1,000 receiving yards. He has 39 receptions for 913 yards and 10 touchdowns.
