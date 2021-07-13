Kenneth Ray Cowart
Boaz
Kenneth Ray Cowart, 72, of Kight Drive, Boaz, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his sister’s residence.
Services were held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at McRae Chapel. Interment followed in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Survivors include his brother, Jeffery Edward Cowart, of Horton; sisters, Carolyn Sue Hogeland, of Oneonta, Donna Hilburn, of Guntersville, Rhonda and Moe Harris, of Sardis, and Liz and Sam Smith, of Horton; and several nieces and nephews.
Leon Kilgo
Crossville
Leon Kilgo, 68, of Crossville, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral service will be Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors John Whitaker and Jimmy Terrell officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Geraldine Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include his wife, Kristine Kilgo, of Crossville; stepchildren, Tammy Bolger (Kevin), of Florida, Tobia Jose Galaviz (Dana), of Crossville, Trisha Camp (Kevin), of Rainsville, and Tensia Tarvin (Chase), of Dawson; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, JT and Emalene Kilgo.
Donald Preston Foshee
North Augusta, S.C.
Donald Preston Foshee, 90, of North Augusta, S.C., died July 5, 2021, at his home.
Graveside services were Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Rock Springs Cemetery in Albertville. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his daughter, Donna Kay Foshee; sons, Steven C. Foshee and David E. Foshee (Tabatha Marie); three grandsons and two great-grandchildren.
Joshua Blake Romine
Boaz
Joshua Blake Romine, 32, of Boaz, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Marshall memorial Funeral Home.
Joshua is survived by his mother, Tammy Pursley; his father, Joe McDowell; his brother, Jamie Pursley; his grandmother, Roverta Romine; his sister, Kristy Pierce, his aunt, Debra Brown; and two cousins.
Juanita Jean
Faulkner Simpson
Albertville
Juanita Jean Faulkner Simpson, 91, of Albertville, died Friday, July 9, 2021 at Shepherd;s Cove Hospice,
Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Max Roden officiated.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Kilpatrick (Glen); son, Christopher Jon Simpson; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Roden (Max); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Frances “Willene” Reaves
Arab
Frances “Willene” Reaves, 94, of Arab, died July 8, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Reaves officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Richey (Jimmy); sons, Harold Reaves (Lisa) and Tony Reaves (Brenda); three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Roy “Buck” Todd
Albertville
Roy “Buck” Todd, 80, of Albertville, died July 9, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Todd; a daughter, Toby Ford; sisters, Shirley Todd Mitchell and Debra Todd Godwin; and two grandsons.
