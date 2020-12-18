Marty Hatley got to act on Santa’s behalf this week as he and his business partner, Casey Jordan, delivered 100 bicycles to children at local schools.
Hatley made a pledge to raise money to provide bicycles to students at Albertville, Boaz and Douglas schools.
“About 92% of the bikes were new and about 8% were gently used and refurbished,” Hatley said. “We worried we wouldn’t hit our number, but when we got to 40 bikes, people got involved as did the community and some businesses.”
Hatley said the bikes went to children identified by school counselors as being in need.
“For some of those children, the bike will be the only Christmas gift they get,” Hatley said. “But what an awesome gift to get!”
Hatley said he and Jordan worked together to raise awareness of the project.
“Casey would tell our customers about it, and a lot of times, they would not only pay for our service, but would give extra to the bike project. Some even gave us gently used bikes.”
Hatley said he and Jordan “cleaned out” the bicycle stock at Walmart stores from Guntersville to Gadsden before resorting to ordering more bikes online.
“Our donors liked that every penny raised and every bike collected stayed here in Marshall County,” he said. “It isn’t like any of these bikes went to Los Angeles or anywhere else. They went to children right here.”
While Hatley originally intended to furnish bikes to students ranging in age from 5 to 15, he was able to give a few bikes to 2-year-old preschoolers.
“This was so successful, I think we will do it again next year,” Hatley said. “I will have to talk to my partner but I think we will.
“Charity begins at home, and I am proud of what the people and businesses in Marshall County helped us accomplish.
